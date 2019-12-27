High in the sky New Year celebrations

BANGKOK, 27 December 2019: Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering guests a front-row seat to New Year celebrations and thrilling displays at its trio of urban high-rise hotels, all boasting awesome views over the city.

Fifty-six floors high, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok is a genuine landmark in the heart of the Thai capital. On New Year’s Eve, guests have a choice of dining options. Red Sky, the 55th-floor restaurant, has created an eight-course gala dinner, which includes a complimentary bottle of G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut. The event is priced at THB16,555++ per person.

Red Sky, the 55th floor restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok.

Alternatively, UNO MAS, the 54th-floor Spanish restaurant, invites guests to savour the flavours of the Mediterranean with a Surf & Turf Celebration, priced at THB9,999++ per person. The first 100 bookings will also receive complimentary entry to Red Sky Bar’s Countdown Party, which is otherwise priced at THB3,500 net per person, including a complimentary glass of GH Mumm Grand Cordon Brut. In this spectacular 55th floor setting, guests can ring in 2020 in style and dance the night away until 0200.

Finally, the Grand Countdown Party at the rooftop CRU Champagne Bar is priced at THB 9,999++ net per person, with free-flow of GH Mumm Grand Cordon Brut from 2200 until 0200.





Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao allows guests to gaze out over the north Bangkok’s cityscape. On New Year’s Eve, diners can head up to the sky – the Blue Sky Restaurant – for a five-course set dinner priced at THB6,990++ per person.

Alternatively, revellers can join the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party (THB890 net per person) at the 24th floor Blue Sky Bar.

Nestled in the heart of the pulsating Pratunam district, Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok provides an intimate setting for dinner and drinks with stunning views. On 31 December, the New Year’s Eve Rooftop Dinner at T20, the 20th-floor outdoor terrace, features Chef Bank’s six-course menu, free-flow alcoholic drinks until midnight, soft drinks until 0200 and breath-taking vistas. This amazing evening is priced at just THB4,999 net per person.

Finally, the 21st-floor WALK Rooftop Bar is hosting a glittering New Year’s Eve Party including appearances by stars from The Voice and X Factor, plus a live band! This outstanding occasion can be enjoyed for only THB2,999 net per person (1900 to 0200) with an open bar from 2000 to 2200.

For more information and to book your year-end celebration with Centara in Bangkok, please, visit centarahotelsresorts.com.