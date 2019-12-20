Sarawak top tourism stars

KUCHING 20 December 2019: The Semenggoh Wildlife Centre near Kuching won the Sarawak’s Outstanding Tourism Attractions award at the 8th Sarawak Tourism Hornbill Awards held last week at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Winners in the awards’ nine categories and sub-categories were announced during the eighth annual presentation.



Outstanding Tourist Guides

Cornelia Peter Dien and Alvin Wayne Anggi.

Outstanding Destination Management Company

Best and Creative Incentive Itinerary: Amogha Tours & Travels Sdn Bhd, Kuching.

Outstanding DMC (Domestic)

CPH Travel Agencies (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, Kuching.

Emerging DMC (Sarawak): Ecogreen Holidays Sdn Bhd, Kuching.

Outstanding Media

Best Tourism News Reporting on Sarawak: Chua Yew Yong and Chong Kho Lee.

Best Tourism Feature Writing (Online) Media on Sarawak: Dinah Samuel.

Best Tourism (Print) Articles: Tan Phek Leng.

Best Tourism Photojournalism: Zulazhar Sheblee.

Best Tourism Related Videos: Emily Yii

Outstanding Hotels & Accommodation

5-star category: Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa.

4-star category: Grand Margherita Hotel, Kuching.

3-star category: New World Suites, Bintulu.

1-star and 2-star: Orchid Rated and Innovative Accommodations: Inn 86, Bintulu.

Homestay category: Homestay Bario Highland.

Outstanding Cottage Industry Contribution to Tourism.

Handicraft Outlet: The Ranee Artisan Gallery, Kuching.

Handicraft Product: Bangie Embol (Pua Kumbu).

(Source Sarawak Tourism Board)