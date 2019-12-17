Cruises sail to sustainable goals

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2019: Cruise lines are making a stronger commitment to responsible tourism practice according to the 2020 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook released by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) last week.

The report highlighted the cruise industry’s commitment to responsible tourism practices, with a focus on environmental sustainability and destination stewardship.

It talked up the industry’s USD22 billion investment in the development of new energy-efficient technologies, partnerships with local governments in key destinations, and a commitment to reducing its rate of carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2008.

“While demand for cruising has reached new heights, the cruise industry is accelerating our efforts to be a leader in responsible tourism,” said CLIA president and CEO Kelly Craighead. “Our members are at the forefront of best practices designed to protect the sanctity of the destinations we visit and enhance the experiences of travellers and residents alike.”

Newly released data shows 32 million passengers will buy cruise holidays in 2020. To meet ongoing demand, CLIA Cruise Lines are scheduled to debut 19 new ocean ships in the upcoming year, resulting in 278 CLIA Cruise Line ocean ships projected to be in operation by the end of 2020.

Industry growth results in positive economic progress in communities around the world. According to the newly released CLIA 2018 Global Economic Impact Analysis, passengers spend USD376 in port cities before boarding a cruise and spend USD101 in each visiting port destination during a cruise. North America accounts for the highest rate of cruise travellers, with 14.2 million North Americans cruising in 2018.

“The industry’s economic impact is a big part of the story, especially as it relates to our passengers’ contributions to local economies and the diverse workforce onboard our ships,” said Craighead. “We recognize that with growth comes increased responsibility to raise the bar in all aspects of what we do to ensure cruising remains a force for good and the best way to experience the world.”





2020 cruise industry trends

Environmental Sustainability: The development and identification of new technologies and cleaner fuels is a top priority for the cruise industry, which continues to make substantial investments in reducing environmental impact. CLIA’s most recent Environmental Technologies and Practice Report shows significant progress towards the adoption of new and innovative practices, while the industry continues to explore new ways to increase efficiencies.

Creating efficiencies

Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) – 44% of new-build capacity will rely on LNG fuel for primary propulsion.

Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (ECGS) – 68% of global capacity currently utilizes EGCS, while 75% of non-LNG new-builds will have EGCS.

Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems – 100% of new builds will have these systems in place.

Shore-side power – 88% of new-build capacity will have been configured to add this ability.

Additional Areas of Focus – battery propelled vessels, advanced recycling practices, reduced plastic use, energy-efficient lighting, solar energy, and fuel cell.

Destination Stewardship

With increased demand and growth in the cruise industry comes the responsibility to foster respect and cooperation with cruise destinations. In collaboration with local communities, the cruise industry is exploring new and creative ways to manage the flow of visitors and implement the highest standards of responsible tourism.

More benefits

Partnerships with local governments.

Staggered arrivals and departures.

Excursion diversification.

Shoreside power.

Improve local passenger spending.

Cruise and Stay

The State of the Cruise Industry Outlook found more travellers are spending time in and near cruise ports. In fact, 65% of cruise passengers spend a few extra days at embarkation or debarkation ports.

Reduce Single-Use Plastic

Travellers are taking sustainability to the seas. The study found that more than eight of ten cruise passengers recycle (82%) and reduce using single-use plastics (80%) while travelling. Seven out of ten cruisers also forego plastic straws.

Generation Cruise Positive: The attitude around cruising is changing, no matter the generation. More than 66% of Generation X and 71% of Millennials have a more positive attitude about cruising compared to two years ago.

Lone Cruisers

Marriage rates are declining, and the number of single adults is growing globally. As a result, cruise lines are responding to the shift in passenger demographics by offering studio cabins, single-friendly activities, eliminating single supplements and solo-lounges.

Micro Travel

Trip durations are continuing to change, with many travellers looking for quick trips. Cruise lines are offering bite-sized cruises over a three-to-five-day period offering shorter itineraries to a variety of destinations.

(Source: CLIA report)