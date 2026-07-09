Crystal sets up 2027 Wellness at Sea retreats

MELBOURNE, 10 July 2026: Two Crystal ships, Serenity and Symphony, are promoting four new Wellness at Sea retreats for 2027, focusing on fitness, nutrition, mindfulness and longevity science.

Each sailing is built around four core pillars designed to support a holistic approach to self-care: Culinary nutrition, physical activity, mental wellbeing and education in longevity science.

Photo credit: Crystal.

Guests can participate in nutrition consultations, cooking demonstrations and culinary workshops.

Sailings

Fort Lauderdale to Las Palmas, Canary Islands | 20 March – 2 April, 2027 — Crystal Symphony.

Panama to New York | 3 August – 3 September, 2027 — Crystal Serenity.

New York to San Juan | 12-21 October 2027 — Crystal Serenity.

Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale | 8-22 November 2027 — Crystal Symphony.

Specialists onboard include Jenni Demus, Yoga and Mental Wellbeing Specialist; Minna McHale, Strength and Fitness Specialist; Lacey Cleland, Fitness and Dance Workout Specialist; Mandi Appelberg, Fitness and Sound Healer Specialist; Eva Estandler, Yoga and Sound Healer Specialist; Chef Abbie Gellman, Culinary Nutrition Specialist; Sabrina Sawall, Yoga and Sound Healer Specialist; and Mary Ann Adornato, Pilates Specialist and Doctor of Physical Therapy.

(Source: Crystal)