Vietnam Golf Coast gears up for tourism highs

DA NANG, 10 July 7, 2026: Vietnam Golf Coast clubs are gearing up for one of their strongest seasons yet as Danang enjoys record tourism growth and prepares to welcome even more international visitors in the months ahead.

The city welcomed a record 7.74 million overnight visitors during the first five months of 2026, a 20.9% year-on-year increase. International arrivals climbed 23.6% to 4.18 million, while domestic visitors rose 17.9% to 3.55 million.

Danang is experiencing record visitor numbers in 2026.

The recent rollout of Vietnam’s digital arrival card in Da Nang is expected to build further on that momentum by making travel to Central Vietnam even more seamless for overseas visitors.

For golfers, the timing could hardly be better.

Few destinations in Asia combine such a concentration of championship golf with beaches, luxury resorts, UNESCO World Heritage sites and an acclaimed culinary scene. Within a little more than an hour’s drive, visitors can play courses designed by Colin Montgomerie, Luke Donald, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and Robert Trent Jones Jr. As the region enters its peak playing season, Vietnam Golf Coast clubs are unveiling major tournaments, enhanced playing experiences and compelling seasonal offers designed to build on growing international demand.

At Ba Na Hills Golf Club, Night Golf continues to grow in popularity, giving golfers the chance to play the Luke Donald-designed championship course under floodlights every Wednesday and Friday. Available over both nine and 18 holes, the experience combines cooler evening conditions with a post-round food-and-beverage offering.

The course has also returned to peak condition following its annual coring and summer maintenance programme, setting the stage for the busiest months of the golfing calendar. Attention is now turning to the prestigious IMG Trophy Tournament 2026 in September, when 132 golfers will compete in one of the club’s flagship annual events.

“Our course has recovered exceptionally well and is in outstanding condition heading into our busiest period of the year,” said Ba Na Hills Golf Club General Manager Andrew McGregor. “Night Golf has become one of our defining experiences, while the IMG Trophy Tournament 2026 showcases the quality of golf and hospitality that golfers can expect when they visit Central Vietnam.”

Meanwhile, Montgomerie Links Golf Club will host its 16th Club Championships on 22 August 2026, bringing together members and guests for one of the highlights of the club’s annual calendar.

Beyond celebrating the spirit of golf, the Club Championships also reflect Montgomerie Links’ ongoing commitment to the community through its Green Hope CSR projects. This year, the tournament will raise funds to support underprivileged students in Da Nang, helping them pursue their educational dreams.

“Our Club Championships have become about much more than competition,” said Montgomerie Links Golf Club Manager Le Vo Hoang Van. “They bring golfers together, showcase everything that makes Central Vietnam such a rewarding golf destination and continue to support an initiative that is making a real difference in our local community.”

(Source: Vietnam Golf Coast Clubs)