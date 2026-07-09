PATA partners with Chimelong Group

BANGKOK, 10 July 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) welcomes Guangzhou Chimelong Group Co Ltd, a leading Chinese theme park group, as the association’s newest ‘Preferred Partner’.

A prominent cultural tourism conglomerate providing leisure and MICE offerings, Chimelong Group aims to support the Asia-Pacific visitor economy through tourism research and the exchange of data and intelligence to drive initiatives that advance responsible tourism practices in the region.

Photo credit: PATA.

“As one of Asia’s most innovative tourism enterprises, Chimelong Group has demonstrated how world-class attractions and experiences can inspire travel, create economic opportunities, and contribute to destination development,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.

Key partnership elements

Enhance the value and perceived value of the Asia Pacific visitor economy.

Strengthen engagement between governments and national tourism organisations.

Promote the benefits of reliable and comprehensive tourism intelligence.

By bringing together PATA’s industry expertise and its global network with Chimelong Group’s innovative approach to cultural tourism and hospitality, the partnership creates opportunities for future cooperation to support the long-term growth and success of the visitor economy across Asia Pacific.

Photo credit: Chimelong Group. About us|Group-En.

About Chimelong Group

Chimelong Group, established in 1989, is a cultural tourism enterprise operating theme parks, resort hotels, cultural performances, dining, business conventions, and educational programmes. Over the past 36 years, the group has developed three world-renowned cultural tourism resorts: Chimelong Guangzhou Resort, Chimelong Hengqin Resort, and Chimelong Qingyuan Resort.

Together, they feature seven major theme parks, nine resort hotels (with over 10,000 rooms), and three international circus theatres. It is ranked among the top theme park groups globally, and Chimelong welcomes over 40 million visitors each year.

(Source: PATA)