MAG CEO serves on the IATA board

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2026: Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) during the 82nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He will serve a three-year term until 2029, joining global industry leaders in providing strategic oversight and policy direction for IATA. In this capacity, he will contribute to guiding the association’s industry committees and subsidiary bodies on critical issues shaping the future of global aviation.

(Left to right) Capt Nasaruddin A Bakar, President and Group CEO of MAG, and Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Malaysia Aviation Group and Malaysia Airlines Non-Executive Director

Dato’ Amirul Feisal bin Wan Zahir said, “On behalf of the Board and management of MAG, I would like to congratulate Captain Nasaruddin on this well-deserved appointment to the IATA Board of Governors. His appointment is a testament to his deep expertise, leadership, and long-standing contributions to the aviation industry. I am confident that he will bring valuable insight and perspective to the Board, further strengthening Malaysia’s voice in global aviation and supporting the continued advancement of the industry.”

Captain Nasaruddin added: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed to the IATA Board of Governors. This appointment carries both privilege and responsibility, particularly at a critical time for global aviation. I look forward to working alongside fellow Governors to contribute meaningfully to strategic dialogue and policy direction that will strengthen industry resilience, accelerate innovation, and advance a more sustainable and connected future for air transport worldwide.”

Captain Nasaruddin also serves as Chairman of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Executive Committee and is a member of the oneworld Governance Board.

With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, he began his career with Malaysia Airlines and has since held various leadership roles, including Co-Chairman of the Asia and Australasia Human Factors Safety Information Network, and Innovation Garage Director in collaboration with Khazanah Nasional and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

(Source MAG)