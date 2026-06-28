Tripseed wears the Fair Tax Mark

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, 29 June 2026: Tripseed, a Thailand-based destination management company and People and Planet First Verified Social Enterprise, announced over the weekend that it has been awarded the Fair Tax Mark.

Tripseed is the first business operating in a single country outside the UK to secure the accreditation, and the first company in the world to be certified under the Fair Tax Foundation’s newly launched National Business Standard.

Photo credit: Tripseed.

The Fair Tax Mark is an independent accreditation that recognises businesses that pay the right amount of corporation tax, in the right place, at the right time, and are transparent about how they do so.

Until now, the Fair Tax Mark has been available through three standards: a UK small business standard, a UK-based business standard, and a Global Multinational Business Standard.

The National Business Standard, launched this week, is the Foundation’s fourth, and opens the Mark for the first time to businesses anywhere in the world that operate in a single country. Tripseed’s accreditation marks that standard’s launch.

Tripseed pursued the Mark because tax conduct is the most overlooked and most verifiable dimension of economic sustainability in tourism, and one that the sector’s leading sustainability frameworks have so far left largely unaddressed.

Tripseed, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Ewan Cluckie, said: “We’re incredibly proud for Tripseed to be the first business accredited under the Fair Tax Foundation’s new national business standard for single-country businesses worldwide.

“For us, responsible tourism has to be built on honesty, evidence and accountability, not just compelling stories or glossy marketing claims. That means being transparent about how a business is structured and governed, and how it contributes to the places where its operations have an impact.

“Tourism has become very comfortable talking about sustainability, but far less comfortable talking about tax. Yet tax avoidance and opaque corporate structures are among the sector’s most significant forms of economic extraction. If responsible tourism is serious about local benefit, then tax transparency cannot be excluded from the conversation.

“We hope this accreditation helps open a wider industry discussion about how travel can move from good intentions to better evidence, stronger governance, and more accountable business practices.”

Tripseed’s route to the Mark began before a relevant standard existed. The company first published an independent tax disclosure aligned to GRI 207, the global reporting standard for tax transparency, at a point when no applicable accreditation was available to a single-country operator.

When the Fair Tax Foundation made Tripseed aware of its upcoming National Business Standard, Tripseed worked with the Foundation to assess that existing disclosure against the new criteria and to meet them in full.

Fair Tax Foundation Head of Accreditation Jamie Boswell said: “There’s no business I’d rather be launching this new Fair Tax Mark standard with than Tripseed, which has been exceptional at pursuing fair tax. It really gets why a fair tax is so important for the tourism industry, and for business in general. I’m delighted to have Ewan and his team in the fair tax community and hope many other businesses operating in single countries around the world will follow their lead.”

Tripseed is using the announcement to invite the wider travel industry, and the bodies that certify it, to treat tax conduct as a measurable part of economic sustainability rather than an optional disclosure. The company has published a three-part analysis during Fair Tax Week, examining how value can exit destination economies and auditing what the major tourism and business sustainability frameworks currently ask of the companies they accredit regarding tax.

About Tripseed

Tripseed is a leading social-purpose destination management company based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, designing premium, tailor-made trips across Thailand for tour operators and travel advisors in the UK, the US, and Europe. A People and Planet First Verified Social Enterprise and member of the Social Enterprise Thailand Association, Tripseed is 70% locally owned and 70% women owned,

About the Fair Tax Mark

The Fair Tax Foundation, based in Manchester (UK), operates the Fair Tax Mark accreditation scheme, which certifies businesses that pay the right amount of corporation tax, in the right place, at the right time, and are transparent in their tax affairs. The National Business Standard, launched during Fair Tax Week 2026, extends the Mark to businesses operating within a single country anywhere in the world, alongside the Foundation’s existing UK small business, UK-based business, and Global Multinational standards.

(Source: Tripseed).