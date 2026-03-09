Minor opens second hotel in Laos

BANGKOK, 10 March 2026: Minor Hotels confirms Avani+ Lanexang Vientiane, a premium lifestyle hotel, is set to open during Q2 2026 in Vientiane, the Lao PDR capital.

The property will become Minor Hotels’ second hotel in Laos, joining Avani+ Luang Prabang in the UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. Avani+ Lanexang Vientiane.

Located on Fa Ngum Road and approximately a 15-minute commute from Wattay International Airport, Avani+ Lanexang Vientiane will feature 197 rooms across a range of categories, from deluxe rooms to suites and a spacious presidential suite.

The hotel will feature four dining and social venues, including Mekong Mosaic, an all-day dining restaurant. Sabaidee Social will bring an easygoing, bar-led atmosphere to the ground floor, with direct street access, welcoming both in-house guests and locals.

The Pantry will provide a relaxed café and deli concept for coffee, casual bites, and informal meetings. For a more elevated occasion, Salongxay will offer fine dining, supported by two private dining rooms for small-group celebrations.

Other facilities include AvaniSpa with three single treatment rooms and two couples treatment rooms, and an outdoor swimming pool. Lanexang Hall’s ballroom will accommodate up to 320 guests and can be divided into two function rooms.

(Source: Minor Hotels)