Cathay’s January traffic climbs 11%

HONG KONG, 26 February 2026: Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined 3.3 million passengers in January 2026, an 11% increase compared with January 2025, while available seat kilometres (ASKs) increased by 14%, the Cathay Group reported in its latest traffic data for January released on Tuesday.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “As a Group, we have made a solid start to 2026 with momentum from the robust year-end travel peak sustaining into early January.

Photo credit: Cathay Group.

She added: “Our solid start to the year has continued in February. On 14 February 2026, both Cathay Pacific and the Cathay Group achieved new single-day passenger records. Cathay Pacific surpassed the 100,000 mark for the first time in its history, carrying 100,747 passengers onboard. Together with HK Express, we carried a combined total of around 128,000 passengers.”

Cathay Pacific

The airline saw robust demand in early January, driven by outbound student traffic and travellers returning from the year-end holiday season. This was followed by a strong rebound in business travel, with load factor for our premium cabins exceeding January 2025 levels. The airline also experienced a significant increase in transit traffic as it added frequencies across its network, further strengthening the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub.

“The Lunar New Year holidays in February have just passed, and we saw robust leisure traffic as customers across Asia took advantage of the extended holiday period. Looking ahead to Easter, travel demand remains robust. We anticipate bookings to accelerate as more customers book closer to their departure dates,” Lau commented on current traffic trends.

Cathay Cargo

Cathay Cargo carried 5% more cargo in January 2026 than in January 2025, while Available Freight Tonne Kilometres (AFTKs) increased by 3%.

“Looking ahead, we expect demand to pick up again in the rest of the first quarter after a softer period over the extended Lunar New Year holidays. Lau forecast.

HK Express

HK Express carried more than 710,000 passengers in January 2026, an increase of 8% year on year, while Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) grew by 13%.

In January, HK Express continued to record passenger growth supported by solid load factors on its South Korea and Thailand routes. Looking at February and March, bookings remain healthy on the back of strong growth in travel demand to the Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia.

“Notably, on 20 February 2026, HK Express achieved a new single-day record, surpassing 30,000 passengers carried onboard for the very first time,” Lau concluded.

(Source: Cathay Group)