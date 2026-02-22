KUALA LUMPUR, 23 February 2026: In conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, Malaysia is showcasing the nation’s rich biodiversity by promoting the Malayan Sun Bear as a key highlight of the country’s ecotourism offerings.

The campaign focuses on introducing Wira and Manja, the official mascots of VM2026, inspired by iconic, endangered species.

The Malayan Sun Bear was chosen as the campaign’s official icon to symbolise Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to wildlife conservation. Designed in a friendly, engaging animated style, Wira and Manja are crafted to appeal to visitors of all ages, evoking warmth and cheerfulness. This approach further enhances Malaysia’s global image as a welcoming, vibrant and inclusive tourism destination.

Visitors can explore the natural habitats of the Malayan Sun Bear and interact with the VM2026 mascots at a range of key locations across the country:

• Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC), Sandakan, Sabah;

• Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Sabah;

• Matang Wildlife Centre, Sarawak;

• Zoo Taiping and Night Safari, Perak;

• Lost World of Tambun, Perak;

• Zoo Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur;

• 99 Wonderland Park, Kuala Lumpur;

• Sunway Lagoon Wildlife Park, Selangor;

• Zoo Melaka, Melaka;

• A’ Famosa Safari Wonderland, Malacca;

• Johor Zoo, Johor Bahru; and

• Kemaman Zoo and Recreation Park, Terengganu.

Through this campaign, Malaysia invites travellers to experience its unique wildlife, support conservation efforts and enjoy nature-based encounters that showcase the country’s rich biodiversity and ecotourism offerings.

In line with the VM2026 theme, the initiative highlights Malaysia as a sustainable and culturally vibrant destination. Visitors are encouraged to discover the inspiration behind Wira and Manja, Malaysia’s beloved mascots, in safe and protected environments. These experiences offer memorable journeys that celebrate the nation’s natural and cultural heritage.

Conservation efforts for the Malayan Sun Bear have seen a major surge in 2026, largely because the bear has been thrust into the national spotlight as the official mascot for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Sabah (Borneo)

Sabah is currently the global leader in sun bear research and protection, primarily through the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) in Sepilok.

The Sun Bear Action Plan (2025–2034): Launched last year, this 10-year roadmap aims to eliminate illegal trade and create “wildlife corridors.” These corridors allow bears to travel between fragmented forests without entering oil palm plantations, where they often clash with humans.

The Tabin Sun Bear Project: This is a major 2026 focus. Since many bears rescued from the pet trade cannot be easily released (only about 1/3 survive in the wild long-term), this project monitors wild populations in the Tabin Wildlife Reserve to understand exactly what a “healthy” habitat looks like before releasing rehabilitated bears.

Tourism as Conservation: The BSBCC recently opened a new entrance foyer and is raising funds for a third observation platform to handle the influx of tourists in 2026. The goal is to use ticket sales to fund the 41 “non-releasable” bears that live at the centre permanently.

The “Mascot Effect” (2026)

By naming the sun bear the 2026 mascot (represented by the characters Wira and Manja), the government has essentially turned the bear into a “Protected Brand.”

Strict new penalties: Amendments to the Wildlife Conservation Act now mean that poaching a sun bear carries some of the highest fines in Malaysian history—up to RM250,000 ($55,000+) and mandatory jail time.

Public awareness: For the first time, sun bear conservation is being taught in schools nationwide as part of the 2026 tourism push, shifting perceptions from “dangerous pests” to “national treasures.”

For more information on the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign and Malaysia’s diverse tourism offerings, visit the official Tourism Malaysia website at www.tourism.gov.my.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)