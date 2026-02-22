​​Dusit Thani Maldives welcomes Michelin-starred chef

BAA ATOLL Maldives, 23 February 2026: Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll will host an exclusive culinary residency by Michelin-starred Chef Christophe Chiavola from 5 to 10 March 2026, bringing refined French craftsmanship and nature-driven gastronomy to the resort’s oceanfront restaurant, Sea Grill.

Known for his instinctive, seasonal approach to cuisine, Chef Christophe has earned international recognition for his precise technique, elegant compositions, and deep respect for natural ingredients. Currently at the helm of the Michelin-starred Le Prieuré Baumanière in Villeneuve-lès-Avignon, France, he will present a series of intimate dining experiences that thoughtfully weave French culinary artistry with Maldivian influences.

Over the course of the residency, guests will be invited to experience four carefully curated events, each designed to reflect Chef Christophe’s philosophy of balance, craftsmanship, and a close connection to nature:

· Masterclass by the Ocean

An intimate, hands-on cooking session offering insight into Michelin-starred techniques and a seasonal approach to flavour.

· Island Flavours Unveiled

A small-group masterclass highlighting refined culinary methods and the use of fresh island produce.

· Shades of the Sea: A Cocktail & Dinner Evening

A sunset experience combining handcrafted cocktails with a multi-course dinner inspired by Chef Christophe’s French roots and the spirit of the Maldives.

· The Michelin Star Gala

The centrepiece of the residency, this one-night-only gala dinner will showcase Chef Christophe’s signature dishes, reinterpreted with local ingredients and served under the stars by the ocean.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Christophe Chiavola to Dusit Thani Maldives for this special residency,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives. “His respect for nature, seasonality, and craftsmanship aligns seamlessly with our own approach to culinary expression. This collaboration offers our guests an opportunity to experience world-class cuisine in a way that is thoughtful, immersive, and deeply connected to our island setting.”

With limited seats available for each event, reservations are highly recommended.

For more information, visit: Michelin-Star Magic in the Maldives.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)