Regent signs new ship order

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2026: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has signed an agreement with Fincantieri to construct a fourth vessel in its Prestige‑Class series, scheduled for delivery in 2036.

It will follow the debut of Seven Seas Prestige in December 2026, with the second and third Prestige‑Class ships entering service in 2030 and 2033, respectively. All four vessels will be built at Fincantieri shipyards in Italy.

Photo credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Regent’s Prestige-Class ships will begin a new legacy in luxury travel with Seven Seas Prestige’s maiden voyage in December this year, marking Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years.

Seven Seas Prestige will be 40% larger than previous Regent ships, yet it accommodates only 10% more guests. At 77,000 tons and carrying just 822 guests with 630 dedicated crew members, the ship offers one of the highest space-to-guest and crew-to-guest ratios in the cruise industry.

Balcony suites will be offered in 12 categories, including four all-new suite types, including the largest all-inclusive, ultra luxury cruise ship suite in history: the Skyview Regent Suite.

Regent offers inclusions in the cruise price such as unlimited shore excursions in every port of call, gourmet cuisine in a range of speciality dining venues, wines and spirits, onboard entertainment, Starlink WiFi access, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities, and a one-night pre-cruise hotel package for guests in Concierge-level suites and above.

Seven Seas Prestige’s inaugural season will explore destinations across the Caribbean and Europe with 13 voyages. Her maiden sailing departs on 13 December 2026, for a 14-night transatlantic journey from Barcelona to Miami. The season culminates with sailings along the Iberian Peninsula and the coast of France.

(Source: Regent Seven Seas)