Vietnam’s Agoda searches up 21%

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 4 February 2026: Agoda reveals search data insights into the travel trends that shaped Vietnam in 2025, making the destination one of the success stories of ASEAN tourism

Agoda recorded a 21% increase in international accommodation searches in the country in 2025 compared with the previous year.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism recently released data showing a record-breaking 21.2 million international visitors arrived in the country in 2025, a 20.4% increase over 2024.

“Growing international interest suggests Vietnam is consolidating its position as a leading regional destination, benefiting from improved connectivity, visa policies, and diversified travel experiences,” said Agoda Vietnam Country Director Vu Ngoc Lam.

South Korea remained the largest source market for international visitors searching for accommodation in Vietnam, with search interest growing 15% year-on-year. Japan climbed to second place with an 18% increase, relegating the US to third. Thai interest in travel rose 36%, while interest in Vietnam from the Philippines grew 86% over the previous year, displacing Taiwan from the top five.

The destination leaderboard is broadly consistent with 2024, with increasing interest across all destinations as the key takeaway from 2025.

Danang led the way, with accommodation searches up 25% year-on-year, ahead of HCMC (+26%), Nha Trang (+2%), Hanoi (+23%) and Phu Quoc rounding out the top five, with travel interest up 49% compared with the previous year.

Interest in domestic travel also grew, with accommodation searches increasing 14% over 2024.

“The rise in domestic travel interest last year highlights Vietnamese travellers’ continued appetite for local exploration and short breaks within the country,” Lam added. “According to survey results from Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, this trend is projected to continue throughout this year, as nearly half of Vietnamese travellers responded they plan to travel more domestically than internationally in 2026.”

Da Nang led domestic search growth, increasing 29% year-on-year. Hanoi (+28%) and Ho Chi Minh City (+17%) also saw rises in travel interest among domestic destinations.

(Source: Agoda)