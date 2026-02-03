Singapore Airshow 3 to 8 February

SINGAPORE, 4 February 2026: Singapore Airshow 2026, organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, opened on Tuesday at the Changi Exhibition Centre, marking its 10th edition and 20 years of contribution to the global aerospace, defence and space sectors.

The event, which remains open through 8 February, attracts participants, as the Asia-Pacific accounts for 52% of global aviation industry growth in 2025, driven by the world’s highest growth rates in passenger and cargo traffic.

Demonstrating the sector’s momentum, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects airline net profits of USD41 billion in 2026, with passenger volumes exceeding 5 billion travellers. The Asia-Pacific will continue to see strong demand, with load factors projected to reach an all-time high of 84.4%.

More than 1,000 participating companies from over 50 countries and regions will gather at Singapore Airshow 2026 from 3 to 8 February, representing the full spectrum of commercial aviation, defence, space, MRO, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Country pavilions from Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US will anchor the exhibition, with expanded representation from the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion and the China Pavilion, reinforcing the Airshow’s position as Asia-Pacific’s premier aerospace gateway. Collectively, these pavilions also occupy the largest total floor space ever in Singapore Airshow’s history.

Singapore Airshow: An economic catalyst

Singapore Airshow’s contribution extends well beyond the exhibition halls. The 2024 edition generated over SGD391 million in economic activity while attracting more than 50,000 trade attendees and 60,000 public attendees. The 2026 edition is positioned to deliver similar scale, amplified by expanded programming including Space Summit 2026.

“As aviation and defence adapt to shifts driven by sustainability and digitalisation, Singapore Airshow provides a neutral setting for stakeholders to engage and build partnerships with long-term relevance,” said show organiser Experia Events’ Managing Director Leck Chet Lam.

“Reaching our 10th edition reflects how Singapore Airshow has grown alongside the industry and how its role continues to expand, particularly as the Asia-Pacific continues to drive the growth of the global aviation business.

Weekend@Airshow

Weekend@Airshow, 7-8 February 2026, opens the event to the public, combining aerial performances with static displays of commercial, military, and business aircraft.

Families can engage with interactive exhibits, and Singapore Airshow mascots Captain Leo and Leonette will make appearances throughout both days.

Tickets are available via SISTIC, priced at SGD39 for adults, SGD19 for children aged 3 to 12, and SGD250 for a group package (four tickets plus one car park label). Attendees will also be able to enjoy AeroPerks[3], an exclusive rewards programme offering special privileges and savings across Singapore with 57 participating dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment partners – enhancing their visitor experience beyond Singapore Airshow.

(Source: Experia Events)