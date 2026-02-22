Vietnam Airlines signs off on 737 MAX order

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2026: Boeing and Vietnam Airlines announced last week that the Vietnamese flag carrier finalised its first Boeing single-aisle order for 50 737 MAX aircraft.

The addition of the 737-8 will enable Vietnam Airlines’ domestic and regional route growth plans as air travel demand continues to rise across Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Boeing.

Vietnam and US government officials joined Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Dang Ngoc Hoa, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, at a ceremony in Washington on 18 February to announce an order for 50 737 MAX aircraft.

Vietnam Airlines will gain reliability and capacity by introducing the 737-8, as the country’s air traffic is expected to double to more than 75 million annual passengers over the next 10 years. As the market’s most versatile single-aisle aircraft, the 737-8 can carry up to 200 passengers depending on configuration, with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km) for the airline’s short- and medium-haul network expansion.

“We are proud to build on our partnership with Vietnam Airlines and support them as they pair the 737 MAX with the 787 Dreamliner to scale regional networks further and strengthen connectivity across Asia,” said Pope. “The 737‑8’s capabilities, economics and passenger experience make it an ideal aircraft to support Vietnam Airlines’ growth plans.”

Vietnam Airlines currently operates 17 787 Dreamliners, serving regional and international routes between Vietnam and Europe. Together, the 737 MAX and 787 deliver 20 to 25% fuel-use improvement compared to the aircraft they replace, supporting the airline’s network expansion while lowering operating costs.

(Source: Boeing).