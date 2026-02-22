Air Astana confirms senior appointments

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, 23 February 2026: Air Astana JSC, together with its subsidiary FlyArystan, confirmed the appointment of Johan Eidhagen as the President of FlyArystan, the Group’s low-cost airline, effective 1 March 2026.

Eidhagen joins from Wizz Air, where he held several senior roles, including, most recently, the Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Photo credit: Air Astana. CEO Peter Foster retires at the end of March.

He replaces Richard Ledger, who will now move to a newly created senior executive position in the Air Astana Group as Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances.

“Codeshare agreements, including those signed recently with China Southern Airlines and Air India, are vital to our evolving international presence. Richard will support and develop these opportunities, which give us access to huge markets in our region,” said Air Astana CEO Peter Foster.

“Together with Ibrahim Canliel, who in April will become CEO, and Gonçalo Pires, who will join as CFO in March, I am confident that the Air Astana Group will continue to execute its ambitious long-term growth strategy successfully.”

Peter Foster will retire from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Air Astana Group effective March 2026. He will remain connected to the company as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ibrahim Canliel, will take over as CEO at that time.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 62 aircraft, split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that commenced operations in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019.

(Source: Air Astana)