Etihad senior appointment

ABU DHABI, 23 February 2026: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the appointment of Captain Khalid Humaid Al Ali as Senior Vice President, Aeropolitical, International and Government Affairs.

Reporting to Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer, Captain Al Ali joins Etihad from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), where he most recently served as Senior Director of the Air Transport Department from 2013 to 2025.

Photo credit: Etihad. Captain Khalid Al Ali as Senior Vice President, Aeropolitical, International and Government Affairs.

He was responsible for developing and directing the national air transport strategy, leading negotiations on bilateral and multilateral air services agreements, and providing policy advisory support to the UAE Federal Government on aviation-related matters.

In his new role, Captain Al Ali will oversee Etihad’s government affairs strategy, manage relationships with aviation authorities and government stakeholders worldwide, and lead the airline’s aeropolitical agenda to support network expansion and route development.

(Source: Etihad)