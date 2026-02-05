Tigerair Taiwan orders four Airbus A321neo

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2026: Tigerair Taiwan has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for four A321neo aircraft, marking the airline’s first order for this type.

The new aircraft will support the airline’s network expansion while delivering improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions than previous-generation aircraft.

Photo credit: Airbus. Tigerair Taiwan Chairperson Joyce Huang (left) and Airbus EVP Sales of Commercial Aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

The low-cost carrier, which currently operates a fleet of 17 A320 aircraft, including nine A320ceo and eight A320neo, will benefit from greater commonality across the A320 family, reducing training, maintenance and operating costs.

“The purchase of A321neo aircraft is a cornerstone of our ‘third-generation’ fleet expansion, designed to maximise operational efficiency as we scale for regional dominance,” said Tigerair Taiwan Chairperson Joyce Huang.

“Configured with 232 seats, the A321neo allows us to increase capacity on our high-demand ‘golden routes’ and accelerate network expansion. By serving more passengers across more destinations with a lower cost per seat, this investment reinforces our position as Taiwan’s leading LCC. Furthermore, it advances our journey toward a younger, more fuel-efficient fleet that meets both our commercial and ESG targets.”

“We are pleased to see Tigerair Taiwan reaffirm its confidence in Airbus as it takes another step in its fleet growth. The addition of the A321neo will complement its existing A320 fleet,” said Airbus EVP Sales of Commercial Aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. “The A321neo is the ideal platform for Tigerair Taiwan to capture growing demand while maintaining its commitment to cost-effective operations.”

The A321neo, the largest member of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo Family, offers segment-leading operating economics and extended range, enabling airlines to serve regional and medium-haul routes with greater flexibility. Compared with previous-generation aircraft, the A321neo delivers at least a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

The A320neo Family has received more than 10,000 orders from over 130 customers worldwide. All Airbus aircraft are capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to enable 100% SAF capability by 2030.

(Source: Airbus)