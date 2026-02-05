KUCHING, Sarawak, 6 February 2026: Business Events Sarawak announces a leadership transition with the appointment of Jason Tan Chin Foo as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment ensures continuity and stability as BESarawak confidently advances its long-term strategic agenda to drive impact-led, partnership-driven growth and strengthen Sarawak’s position as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo.

Photo credit: BESarawak. With 18 years of experience in hospitality and business events, Jason Tan Chin Foo leads BESarawak in the next phase of its organisational and industry growth.

Jason brings 18 years of experience in the hospitality and business events industry, with strengths in strategic development, stakeholder engagement, and organisational growth. Since joining BESarawak in 2012, he has held senior leadership roles across Business Development, Research, Marketing, and Communications, building deep institutional knowledge and trusted industry relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, BESarawak Chairman and Deputy State Secretary (Operation) Datu Hii Chang Kee said: “Jason is well-positioned for this role, with strong industry insight and a clear commitment to collaboration and collective impact. The Board is confident that his strategic leadership will further strengthen BESarawak and advance the business events industry to new levels of performance and impact.”

Jason Tan Chin Foo commented: “I am honoured by the trust placed in me to take on this role at a crucial time for BESarawak. I firmly believe collaboration is key to strengthening Sarawak’s business events sector and delivering sustainable, long-term impact across industries and communities. I thank the Board for this opportunity to lead and look forward to working closely with our industry partners and stakeholders to shape the future of business events.”

For more information on BESarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)