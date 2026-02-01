Thomas Cook India expands forex in Bengaluru

MUMBAI, 2 February 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel foreign exchange services company, has expanded its network in Bengaluru by introducing foreign exchange services at its outlet in JP Nagar (Jayaprakash Nagar).

This strategic addition strengthens the company’s footprint in a high-growth source market, taking its forex network to 11 outlets in Bengaluru and 13 across Karnataka.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. Thomas Cook (India) expands foreign exchange services in Bengaluru by opening a new branch.

JP Nagar, an upmarket residential and commercial hub, serves an affluent mix of residents, tourists, business travellers and students. Its proximity to major IT hubs such as Kalyani Magnum Techpark and Electronic City further drives demand for foreign exchange and outward remittance services.

To mark the launch, customers can avail special offers, including a free international SIM card and a ₹500 Uber voucher on Thomas Cook Forex prepaid card purchases. Students can also benefit from zero remittance charges on tuition fees and living expense remittances.

Product-service portfolio

Currency: 26 global destination currencies

Overseas Remittances – Thomas Cook Forex’s Send Money Abroad covering over 120 countries

Prepaid Travel Cards in partnership with Mastercard and Visa:

Holidays: Borderless Travel – prepaid multi-currency card with 12 global currencies

Business Travel: EnterpriseFx card – India’s first Eco-Friendly Forex prepaid card

Overseas Education: Study Buddy card

Thomas Cook One Currency Card: India’s first prepaid card with zero cross-currency conversion fees

Digital Services – Easy ways to Book for the evolving on-the-move consumer

TC Pay (Forex App); Online Forex; Forex on WhatsApp (24×7 forex services, from live rate to end-to-end transactions); V-KYC

Overseas Education Forex for Bengaluru’s strong student segment: transfer of university/tuition fees, living expenses, discounted air fares, excess baggage, insurance and foreign exchange products like the Study Buddy Card

(Source: Thomas Cook India)