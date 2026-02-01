BANGKOK, Thailand, 2 February 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is playing a leading role in the critical fight against climate change in the Maldives, by adopting a raft of sustainable actions and initiatives at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, its spectacular multi-island, dual-resort destination in the Indian Ocean.



Spanning two idyllic islands connected by a bridge and surrounded by powder-soft white sands and dazzling turquoise lagoons, The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is a genuine paradise on Earth. Its two resorts, the vibrant, family-friendly Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and the stylish and elegant Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, have delighted thousands of discerning guests since opening in November 2024 and April 2025, respectively. They have also integrated sustainability into every aspect of their operations.



Now, Centara can proudly reveal a series of key achievements at The Atollia, which have had a positive impact on the pristine environment, delicate ecosystems, and the broader Maldivian community.

Harnessing the power of the Maldivian sun

The warm, tropical sun plays a vital role in attracting travellers to the Maldives and is now also helping to power the guest experience at The Atollia. Solar energy — generated by photovoltaic panels installed on the roofs of all suites, villas, and back-of-house buildings — has harvested 2,323,125 kWh of energy so far this year, saving 645,318 litres of diesel and reducing the destination’s CO2 emissions by 1.96 kilotons. Reducing waste and conserving water

Resource management is a significant issue in island destinations. At Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Atollia has recycled 5,116kg of glass and 3,687kg of plastic; at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, 9,880 kilograms of glass and 3,258kg of plastic. This means that these two forward-thinking properties have now stopped almost 22 tonnes of glass and plastic from entering landfill – or worse, the ocean.

In terms of water conservation, both resorts at The Atollia have adopted a wastewater recycling system that treats wastewater from across the resort and reuses it for irrigation. Year-to-date, 15,933 m³ of treated sewage has been recycled across the two resorts, helping preserve the world’s most precious natural resource: water.

Welcoming families and guests alike, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is redefining its sustainability story.

Helping local ecosystems to thrive



Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives understand the importance of preserving their natural environments and helping local wildlife to thrive. These two resorts conduct regular beach and lagoon cleaning activities, and 350 coral fragments have been attached to the reef at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, helping attract marine life and support biodiversity. On land, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives has planted 380 native trees, while Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives recently celebrated its first anniversary by planting 145 fan palms, boosting local bird and insect life.



A company-wide blueprint for a brighter future



These milestones at The Atollia form part of Centara’s global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which has been committed to operating responsibly since 2009. Significant achievements include obtaining Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification for all 42 Centara properties worldwide, including Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Having reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 35%, water consumption by 30%, and waste sent to landfill by 24.5% since 2019, the company is well on track to reach its long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.



“Climate change is one of the most critical issues facing the planet today – and nowhere is it more urgent than in the Maldives, where the low-lying atolls will be the first places on Earth to be impacted by rising sea levels. At Centara, we are working hard to prevent this, and have embedded ESG into every aspect of our operations – including at The Atollia,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “We strive to have a meaningful, lasting impact in all our destinations, to ensure that our conscientious guests can enjoy these idyllic islands – and local communities can enjoy the benefits of tourism – for many years and decades to come.”



For more information about Centara’s ESG initiatives, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sustainability.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)