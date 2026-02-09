Thomas Cook India embarks on Mauritius promotions

MUMBAI, 10 February 2026: In a strategic initiative to boost travel to Mauritius from the high-potential India market, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and its group company, SOTC Travel, have signed an MOU with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

This strategic collaboration will focus on growing Mauritius’ visibility and inspiring visitation from the Indian market.

The MOU was signed by Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, SD Nandakumar – President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel Limited, and Benoît Harter – Director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, in the presence of Dinesh Burrenchobay – Chairman, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

Beyond its pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons and lush landscapes, the partnership will spotlight Mauritius’ rich Creole heritage and vibrant cultural tapestry—reflected in its cuisine, festivals and religious diversity.

With deep-rooted cultural links to India, the destination offers a familiar yet distinctive appeal for Indian travellers, supported by visa-free access, short flight durations and a broad spectrum of premium to value-driven resorts, making the destination a preferred choice for honeymoons, multi-generational families, India’s millennials & GenZ, GenS and leisure travellers. Mauritius is also gaining prominence for MICE and corporate travel, with world-class convention facilities, luxury resorts offering integrated meeting infrastructure and distinctive team-building experiences set against stunning natural backdrops.

This multi-pronged collaboration will focus on destination knowledge & education, product development and Marcomm to position Mauritius as a top-of-mind destination across India’s metro, mini-metro and Tier 2 and 3 markets.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said: “Our partnership will leverage Thomas Cook India’s omnichannel strength, destination expertise and extensive reach, to showcase Mauritius’ evolving proposition across leisure, MICE and business travel. We aim to tap into India’s metros as well as the strongly emerging Tier 2 and 3 markets.”

SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, Limited, SD Nandakumar added: “The signing of our MOU with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority marks a significant milestone in positioning Mauritius as a truly multifaceted destination… This partnership will enable us to showcase the destination’s depth and diversity, while driving sustained demand across leisure, honeymoon, multi-generational families, MICE and corporate travel segments from India.”

About Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA)

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) was set up under the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) Act 1996 as a parastatal body to promote Mauritius abroad as a tourist destination.

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Established in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country, offering a broad spectrum of travel-related services, including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value-Added Services, and Visa Services.

(Source: Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel)