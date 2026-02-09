IndiGo suspends Copenhagen flights

DELHI, India, 10 February 2026: IndiGo, India’s low-cost airline, has announced adjustments and schedule revisions that suspend its services to Copenhagen in Denmark and reduce frequencies on its Delhi-Manchester (UK) route.

In a media statement released last week, the airline said its long-haul operations using its Boeing 787-9 fleet had faced external operational disruptions, citing continuously changing airspace constraints due to geopolitical factors and airport congestion in both India and Europe.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

“These factors significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain on the airline’s 787-9 schedule served by six of the widebody aircraft.”

IndiGo says it has decided to implement measures to restore operational reliability, including on-time performance, for its widebody operations and has announced schedule network changes effective this month.

• Starting 17 February 2026, IndiGo will suspend its operations to and from Copenhagen in Denmark until further notice.

• Since 7 February 2026, IndiGo has reduced its Delhi – Manchester services from five flights per week to four flights per week, and will be further reduced to three flights per week starting 19 February 2026.

When considering the airline’s services from Mumbai to Manchester, total connectivity to and from the northern UK city and the two Indian gateway cities will be reduced from nine weekly to seven weekly. (Three flights weekly from Delhi and four from Mumbai).

This scale adjustment was initially planned for the 2026 summer schedule; however, the changes are being implemented earlier to ensure reliability for the rest of IndiGo’s long-haul operations.

To ensure optimal recovery time availability across operating patterns, the days of operation will also be adjusted as follows.

Schedule of Flights between Mumbai/ Delhi and Manchester post the network adjustments, effective 19 February 2026

• Since 9 February 2026, IndiGo’s Delhi – London Heathrow services will be adjusted from five weekly to four weekly flights, for the current winter schedule ending 31 March 2026.

As part of IndiGo’s ongoing internationalisation journey, the airline launched a widebody project in March 2025 by entering into a wet-lease agreement for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways.

This project was established as an interim solution for global expansion and as a precursor to IndiGo’s A350-900 widebody inductions in early 2028, to gradually upgrade the airline’s flight capabilities for future expansion.

(Source: IndiGo)