DUBAI, UAE, 2O February 2026: Emirates has announced a series of aircraft deployments and product upgrades across its network, extending the reach of Premium Economy and delivering a more consistent experience for customers.

As part of its ongoing retrofit programme, the airline will complete the upgrade of its first high-density, two-class A380 by mid-April. The aircraft will be reconfigured into a three-class layout featuring 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats, and 437 Economy Class seats.

The first upgraded aircraft will operate flights EK903/904 between Dubai and Amman from 14 April to 31 May, before moving to Prague on EK139/140 from 1 June. By November, Emirates expects to have retrofitted all 15 of its two-class A380s into the new three-class configuration.

Europe and North America

New York JFK: From 1 April, flights EK201/202 will be operated by a four-class, retrofitted A380 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, increasing to daily service from 1 June.

Zurich: From 1 March, Emirates will operate a four-class A380 on flights EK085/086, featuring Premium Economy. With this upgrade, the airline will offer more than 1,500 Premium Economy seats per week to and from Zurich.

Milan: Emirates will operate flights EK101/102 with a retrofitted, three-class Boeing 777-200LR fitted with Premium Economy from 10 May.

Dublin: Emirates will operate flights EK165/166 with a three-class retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR from 25 October. Once deployed, all 21 weekly flights to Dublin will offer Premium Economy.

Asia

Ho Chi Minh City: From 1 May, flights EK392/393 will operate on a three-class, retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR. With this upgrade, the airline will offer more than 600 seats per week in Premium Economy on its double-daily Ho Chi Minh City flights.

Hong Kong: Emirates will upgrade flights EK382/383 from a Boeing 777-300ER to an A380 from 1 October, and from 1 December will transition to a retrofitted A380 with Premium Economy.

Africa

Entebbe: Emirates will operate flights EK729/730 with the new A350 from 29 March.

Middle East

Basra: Emirates flights EK945/946 will operate with a retrofitted four-class Boeing 777-300ER starting 1 May, offering Premium Economy on all five weekly flights to Basra.

Indian Ocean

Mauritius: Emirates will operate a retrofitted three-class Boeing 777-200LR on flights EK709/710 from 29 March.

Emirates will further deploy a three-class A380 on flights EK362/363 between Dubai and Guangzhou from 1 October, offering seats in First, Business and Economy Class.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, in the Emirates App, or through online and offline travel agents, as well as at Emirates’ retail stores. WeChat Pay is available on emirates.com.