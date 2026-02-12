SQ schedules Riyadh service this June

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2026: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch four-times weekly non-stop flights between Singapore and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in June 2026.

The airline will operate the medium-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900, configured with 303 seats across two cabin classes: 40 in business class and 263 in economy class.

Photo credit: SIA.

Subject to regulatory approvals, flight SQ498 will depart Singapore for Riyadh on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1820 (local time). The return flight, SQ499, will depart Riyadh for Singapore on the same days at 2300 (local time).

Singapore Airlines, Chief Commercial Officer, Lee Lik Hsin, said: “Our return to Riyadh comes amid its thriving business environment and ambitious development, which make it one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities. Beyond a new destination, this service will potentially allow us to work with our partners to offer our customers additional travel options across the region.”

Riyadh will be the SIA Group’s second destination in Saudi Arabia, complementing Scoot’s four-times weekly service to Jeddah.

Riyadh is Saudi Arabia’s capital and the Kingdom’s administrative and financial centre. Visitors can explore historic sites such as Diriyah and the Masmak Fortress, and enjoy attractions including world-class museums, luxury hotels, and a wide range of shopping and dining options.

Tickets for SIA’s Riyadh services will go on sale progressively via the airline’s distribution channels.

SQ: Riyadh flight schedule

(Source: SIA)