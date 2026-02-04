Singaporeans revisit Western Australia

SINGAPORE, 5 February 2026: Singaporean travellers have put Western Australia back on top of their must-travel lists, according to the latest International Visitor Survey (IVS).

Visitation from Singapore has not only recovered but surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 16%, reaffirming the state’s enduring appeal as one of Singapore’s favourite getaway destinations.

Photo credit: Tourism Western Australia

In the year ending September 2025, Western Australia welcomed 124,000 visitors from Singapore, who spent AUD314 million in the state. This represents a 19% year-on-year increase in visitor numbers, underscoring Singapore’s position as Western Australia’s second-largest international market by both visitor volume and spend, and its top-performing market within Asia Pacific.

Why Singaporeans are returning

The rise in Singaporean travel to WA reflects a broader post-pandemic trend of short-haul, nature-led getaways among city travellers. With Perth only a five-hour flight away and offering a blend of coastal relaxation, urban dining, and outdoor adventure, Western Australia continues to appeal to Singaporeans seeking refreshing yet accessible travel experiences.

Today’s travellers are exploring WA with a more purposeful and experiential mindset. The IVS survey shows that holiday travel remains the top purpose of visit at 48%, followed by visiting friends and relatives (40%) and business (8%), highlighting WA’s appeal for leisure and lifestyle experiences. While 44.9% of Singapore visitors travel with families, solo travel (26.4%) and couple travel (12%) are also popular, showing that Western Australia offers something for every type of traveller, from solo adventurers to multi-generational families seeking comfort, convenience, and connection.

Singaporeans tend to spend their days dining out, sightseeing, shopping, and relaxing on the beach, drawn to WA’s good food, laid-back lifestyle, and natural beauty.

Nearly all spend time in Perth (99.1%), while 23.8% venture south to the Margaret River Region and Australia’s Southwest, known for its wineries, surf breaks, and boutique stays.

With an average spend of AUD$2,523 per visitor — an increase of 7.5% from the previous year and among the highest in international markets — Singaporeans are also showing a clear preference for premium experiences and quality time on holiday, reaffirming Western Australia’s position as a destination that balances authenticity with indulgence.

WA’s tourism recovery

Overall, Western Australia’s international tourism sector has bounced back strongly, welcoming 991,000 overseas visitors in the year ending September 2025 — a 17% increase from the previous year. Despite a modest dip in domestic spend, international markets such as China, the United Kingdom, and Singapore have driven much of WA’s growth, underscoring the state’s growing global appeal, with international visitor spend change percentage growing to an impressive 36% year-on-year, outpacing the national growth change of 15% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, Singaporeans can expect a packed calendar of events highlighting WA’s food, wine, and cultural offerings — from Perth Festival in February 2026 to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, Taste Great Southern, and FRINGE World Festival.

(Source: Tourism Western Australia)