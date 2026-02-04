Malaysia launches VMY calendar of events

SINGAPORE, 5 February 2026: Tourism Malaysia’s Singapore office marked its presence at the Malaysia Carnival 2026, Singapore’s first major travel fair of 2026, held at Sunteck Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Convening from 30 January to 1 February, the event provided a strategic platform for Tourism Malaysia to offer Singaporeans a first glimpse of the “Surreal Experiences” awaiting them across the causeway.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Visit Malaysia Year’s calendar events introduced to Singaporean travellers at Malaysia Carnival 2026.

With 168 booths on display, the Malaysia Carnival 2026 showcased Malaysian cuisine, products, hotels, attractions, and travel packages. Visitors benefited from exclusive fair-only discounts on a range of Malaysian offerings, as well as package deals from Singapore travel agents, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday season.

Concurrently, Tourism Malaysia officially unveiled its Calendar of Events as part of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

The launch was officiated by HE Dato Indera Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, at the Tourism Malaysia Pavilion during the Malaysia Carnival 2026. The calendar features over 300 curated activities, ranging from world-class festivals to niche eco-tourism adventures, highlighting the diverse offerings Malaysia has in store for 2026.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim stated: “Singapore has always been our closest neighbour and most significant partner in tourism. By launching our 2026 Calendar of Events here today, we are inviting our Singaporean friends to be among the first to plan their journeys and rediscover a Malaysia that is sustainable, vibrant and beyond imagination.”

Six Singaporean travel agents attended as co-exhibitors: 96 Travel, EU Holidays, Singatour, Transtar Travel, WTS Travel & Tours and Meidi Travel Solutions.

Malaysia is poised for continued growth. In 2025, Malaysia welcomed 21.1 million Singaporean visitors, an 11.8% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores Singapore’s continued importance as a key source market, particularly in the spirit of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

(Source: Bernama)