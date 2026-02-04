India: Singapore’s steady tourist provider

DELHI, 5 February 2026: Singapore continued to see strong demand from the Indian market in 2025, welcoming over 1.2 million visitors from India, with around a 1% increase from 2024, reinforcing India’s position as one of Singapore’s key visitor source markets.

This momentum reflects broader global trends, with International Visitor Arrivals (IVA) reaching 16.9 million in 2025, up 2.3% from 2024 and underscoring Singapore’s sustained appeal across international markets.

Photo credit: STB. Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India, 2025 was a milestone year.

The tourism sector demonstrated steady growth in 2025, with global tourism receipts (TR) reaching SGD23.9 billion in the first three quarters, a 6.5% increase from 2024 and the highest TR recorded for this period. Tourism receipts (TR) from India totalled SGD1.17 billion during the same period, representing a 5% year-on-year increase.

2025 India Market Highlights

Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India, 2025 was a milestone year, with deepened engagement and sustained growth in travel.

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched the year-long “Just Between Us Friends” campaign in January 2025, bringing together travel agencies, airlines, payment companies, and shopping malls to offer exclusive deals that enhanced Singapore’s appeal to Indian travellers like never before. The campaign extended beyond leisure travel to include MICE, introducing exclusive privileges for Indian incentive groups travelling between August 2025 and March 2026 through partnerships with Sentosa, IndiGo, Singapore Airlines and island hotels.

Additionally, STB launched a series of strategic marketing partnerships to strengthen Singapore’s brand affinity in India. These included collaborations with Nickelodeon, the 60 Insiders advocacy panel, and the Gamechangers Studio — initiatives targeting consumers through authentic Singaporean insider narratives. The flagship “Is This Even Singapore” social media campaign, launched in June 2025 under the Friends of Singapore programme, featured content creators showcasing immersive travel experiences and reached more than 145 million people.

Meanwhile, the Nickelodeon “FamJam in Singapore” campaign integrated content and an interactive game, generating strong audience engagement among families and winning a GOLD award at the prestigious GEMA Asia Awards 2025, a global platform celebrating outstanding marketing excellence and brand innovation.

STB further enhanced the travel experience through a partnership with NPCI International, enabling UPI payments at more than 130,000 merchants in Singapore, including duty-free stores at Changi Airport, providing Indian visitors with familiar and convenient payment options.

Building on this momentum, STB signed its first-ever MoU with Indian airline IndiGo in July 2025 to boost leisure and business travel from India to Singapore and drive bookings through IndiGo’s network. This year-long partnership enhances connectivity from secondary cities and showcases Singapore’s diverse appeal through fresh experiences at both iconic and hidden destinations.

STB hosted the largest Meetings & Incentives (M&I) group movement from India to Singapore in 2025, organised by Sun Pharma, India’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest global speciality generic pharmaceutical company, for over 6,000 employees. This milestone underscores Singapore’s strong position as a premier M&I destination for large Indian corporate groups.

Reflecting on India market’s performance, Singapore Tourism Board Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, Markus Tan said: “2025 marked a milestone year for Singapore-India tourism as we celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties. We’re heartened that over a million Indian visitors chose Singapore, driving robust tourism spending and demonstrating the market’s continued confidence in our destination. What excites us most is the diversity we’re seeing – from leisure travellers seeking authentic experiences to major corporates choosing Singapore for their MICE events. This success stems from our sustained partnership approach, enhanced connectivity, seamless travel experiences and marketing campaigns that truly connect with Indian travellers. I want to thank our Indian stakeholders – our airline partners, travel agents, corporates and media- whose collaboration has been instrumental in this growth. Together, we’ve strengthened the deep bonds between our nations and reinforced Singapore’s position as a destination that offers both the familiar and the extraordinary.”

Looking Ahead: Pipeline for 2026

Steady tourism performance in 2025 and the continued development of new products and experiences provide a strong foundation for Singapore’s Tourism 2040 vision.

New experiences will debut in 2026, including innovative entertainment concepts such as AndSoForth’s flagship multi-concept immersive destination and the return of Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA, the production’s only stop in Southeast Asia. Other highlights include BTS performing four nights as their longest stop in Asia outside of Korea and Japan for the BTS World Tour, Disney Cruise Line’s first Asia homeport, the new sprint race at the 2026 FORMULA 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, the renewed STB-Disney Partnership featuring the Children’s Festival and the second edition of Garden of Wonder, Exploria and phase 2 of the Rainforest Wild at Mandai Wildlife Reserve and the opening of the Grange Road Events Space by LiveNation by end-2026.

(Source: STB)