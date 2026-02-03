BANGKOK, 4 February 2026: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosts the Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026 from 4 to 7 February at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin resort town, reinforcing Thailand’s sports tourism positioning through Muay Thai while marking National Muay Thai Day with traditional rites, ceremonies, and cultural performances.

The Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026 features a four-day programme combining sport, culture, and hands-on engagement, with activities running daily from 1600 to 2200 at Rajabhakti Park, Hua Hin.

Officials and Muay Thai practitioners pose during the launch of the Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026, marking the upcoming four-day celebration from 4–7 February 2026 at Rajabhakti Park, Hua Hin, which highlights National Muay Thai Day.

Across all four days, visitors can experience professional Muay Thai demonstrations, exhibitions explaining ceremonial traditions and fighter rankings, and training sessions rooted in the four classical styles of Muay Thai Boran — Muay Chaiya of the Southern region, Muay Korat of the Northeastern region, Muay Tha Sao of the Northern region, and Muay Lop Buri of the Central region — conducted at the Ancient Muay Thai Camp between 1600 and 1900. Stage programmes commence from 1605, featuring self-defence demonstrations, traditional Thai folk games related to boxing such as Muay Tap Chak and Muay Thale, and cultural or contemporary performances in the early evening.

A significant highlight occurs on 6 February, officially designated National Muay Thai Day, commemorating King Sanphet VIII, better known as the Tiger King (Phra Chao Suea), and revered as the Father of Muay Thai.

The principal ceremonial programme runs from 1730 to 2000, featuring rituals honouring seven former Thai monarchs and Phra Chao Suea, the offering of royal tributes, a Brahman blessing ceremony, and the Wai Kru ceremony led by master Muay Thai teachers. The evening culminates in a grand cultural performance featuring four acts and more than 1,500 performers.

Additional highlights include interactive skill-based games; retail zones offering Muay Thai equipment and training courses; local food and signature products from Prachuap Khiri Khan; live music performances from 2000; and nightly mini-concerts by well-known artists from 2100, concluding at 2200 each evening.

Thailand currently has more than 5,000 Muay Thai camps and gyms nationwide, demonstrating a strong capacity to welcome international visitors. This is supported by government measures such as the Non-Immigrant ED Muay Thai visa, which allows foreign visitors to stay in Thailand for up to 90 days to train at certified camps, with the option to extend up to one year, strengthening Thailand’s position as a leading destination for Muay Thai-focused sports tourism and long-stay travel.

The Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026 is expected to attract approximately 18,000 visitors, generating an estimated economic value of around THB214 million and stimulating travel among Muay Thai enthusiasts and culturally motivated visitors during the event period.

(Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand)