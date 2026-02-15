JAKARTA, 16 February 2026: Sarawak Tourism Board participated in the ASTINDO Travel Fair, one of Indonesia’s largest consumer travel fairs, held last week at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition, BSD City, Tangerang, followed by post-fair B2B travel sessions in Jakarta.

STB’s engagement at the travel fair and the follow-up trade sessions underscored its ongoing commitment to sustaining market visibility and strengthening trade distribution in Indonesia, in line with STB’s EDGE Strategy and Post COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, while supporting Malaysia’s national target of 43 million visitor arrivals under VM2026.

Delegates from the Sarawak Tourism Board conduct post-fair B2B trade engagements with Jakarta-based travel agents on 9-10 February 2026.

“Indonesia remains a priority short-haul market for Sarawak, and ASTINDO Travel Fair provided a valuable platform for us to engage consumers while strengthening trade confidence through targeted follow-up engagements,” said Sarawak Tourism Board.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “By linking consumer interest with trade-ready products and long-term partnerships, we are positioning Sarawak to deliver sustained visitation in support of VisitMalaysia Year 2026.”

Throughout the four-day fair, STB engaged with Indonesian travellers at Tourism Malaysia’s pavilion, showcasing Sarawak’s diverse tourism offerings across its Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF) pillars.

The engagement highlighted Sarawak as an immersive, experience-rich destination in Malaysia, appealing to Indonesian travellers seeking a short-haul escape.

Building on the momentum generated at the consumer-facing fair, STB conducted post-fair B2B trade engagements with selected Jakarta-based travel agents. These engagements focused on strengthening destination familiarity and reinforcing long-term collaboration, particularly among agents who had previously visited Sarawak on familiarisation programmes.

https://youtu.be/o6KqUt4NGjg?si=o-SZXJa8nmaGmoD8For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)