KUCHING, 16 February 2026: As the world faces increasingly complex and interconnected crises, the World Society of Disaster Nursing is convening healthcare professionals and emergency disaster managers to advance more sustainable, human-centred approaches to disaster preparedness and response at the 9th International Research Conference of the World Society of Disaster Nursing (WSDN 2026).

Taking place from 17 to 19 September 2026 in Kuching at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), WSDN 2026 will welcome over 500 delegates from around the world. Under the theme “Accelerate Networking: A Catalyst to Go Over the Horizon”, the conference will serve as a platform for meaningful exchange on emerging technologies, innovative solutions, and practical strategies that enhance disaster preparedness, response, and recovery across diverse healthcare systems.

WSDN 2026 has attracted over 500 registered delegates from around the world to convene in Kuching this September.

Beyond knowledge sharing, the WSDN 2026 is expected to deliver strong economic value to Sarawak, generating an estimated RM4.1 million in Total Economic Impact and supporting over 300 jobs, benefiting the local tourism, hospitality, and services sectors.

“From natural disasters to public health emergencies, Sarawak understands the importance of preparedness and resilience. WSDN 2026 aligns closely with Sarawak’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 by strengthening resilient, inclusive, and future-ready public health systems. While disaster response differs across regions, this conference allows us to build a common understanding of more sustainable ways to protect lives and support communities during disasters,” stated The Honourable Datuk Amar Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Sarawak, who chaired today’s press conference.

“Beyond advancing the global medical and disaster nursing agenda, WSDN 2026 provides a platform to examine how local communities can play an active role in disaster preparedness and response. This emphasis on shared outcomes, capacity building, and long-term value reflects Sarawak’s commitment to collaborative, impact-focused business events that deliver meaningful benefits for people and communities,” said Jason Tan Chin Foo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

“This year, WSDN 2026 will integrate technology more deeply into its programme through the use of Augmented Reality in Tabletop Exercises (AR-TTX), a more realistic learning approach that simulates real-life disaster situations. AR-TTX allows participants to strengthen responses and facilitate better decision-making in real emergencies,” said Dr Nurul’Ain Ahayalimudin, Conference Chair of WSDN 2026. “We believe technology plays a critical role in strengthening how we prepare for and respond to emergencies, hence innovation and technology in disaster nursing and emergency response are one of the key focus areas of WSDN 2026.”

The conference will feature globally recognised experts in disaster nursing and emergency response, including Prof. Dr Aileen M. Marty from the University of Miami (USA), Prof. Dr Jamie Ranse from Griffith University (Australia), and Prof. Dr Sonoe Mashino from the University of Hyogo (Japan), alongside leading regional practitioners and researchers shaping the future of disaster healthcare worldwide.

The WSDN 2026 Conference is organised by the Kulliyyah of Nursing, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and supported by the World Society of Disaster Nursing (WSDN), Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), and the Association for Malaysian Emergency Nurses (AMEN).

Emergency responders, disaster managers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers are encouraged to participate in WSDN 2026 and help strengthen disaster preparedness and response.

For more information on conference highlights, registration, and participation opportunities, visit www.wsdn2026.com.

For more information on BESarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)