Anantara appoints Tangale resort’s GM

BANGKOK, 16 February 2026: Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka, announces the appointment of Frederik Van den Borre as General Manager.

He will oversee the resort’s strategy and day-to-day operations, focusing on enhancing the guest experience, strengthening commercial performance, maintaining brand standards, and supporting team development across the property.

Photo credit: Anantara. Frederik Van den Borre.

After joining Minor Hotels in 2022 as Executive Assistant Manager at Anantara Mui Ne Resort, Frederik later served as Acting General Manager and led the property through a full refurbishment. He then assumed the role of General Manager at Avani Hai Phong Harbour View Hotel in mid-2022, before returning to Anantara Mui Ne Resort in August 2024 as General Manager.

Located on the rocky shores of southern Sri Lanka, 190 km from the capital Colombo, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort is a beachfront property.

(Source: Anantara)