KUALA LUMPUR, 2 February 2026: As Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) promotions get underway, Sarawak has stepped up its domestic market engagement by taking its “Sarawak: Gateway to Borneo” Business Networking Sessions directly to key Peninsular Malaysia’s tourism-generating markets.

The mission engaged with more than 160 travel agents and tour operators across Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Langkawi, as well as over 15 Sarawak tourism partners.

The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) successfully convened a major gathering of travel trade partners during its “Sarawak: Gateway to Borneo” networking session in Kuala Lumpur.

As Malaysia targets 43 million visitor arrivals for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Sarawak views the domestic market as a critical pillar of growth supporting the national tourism agenda. The turnout and engagement across the three states reflect growing trade confidence and position West Malaysian agents as Sarawak’s extended sales partners, ready to bring more Malaysians to experience Sarawak as the Gateway to Borneo.

Speaking at the session, STB’s Director of Marketing (ASEAN & Domestic), Gustino Basuan, said: “Today is about connection, connecting people, products and possibilities as we move

forward in Visit Malaysia Year 2026. More importantly, this session allows us to come together, exchange ideas, and explore practical and meaningful ways to strengthen domestic travel to Sarawak further.”

Anchored in the theme “Sarawak: Gateway to Borneo,” the sessions highlighted Sarawak’s diverse tourism offerings across the CANFF pillars: Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals.

The “Sarawak: Gateway to Borneo” roadshow concluded its Peninsular engagement in Langkawi, meeting with an enthusiastic response from the island’s tourism professionals.

Sarawak tourism partners showcased market-ready products and curated packages tailored specifically for the 2026 domestic travel market, spanning accommodation, attractions, and tours.

Connectivity and future readiness were key discussion points throughout the sessions. Updates on AirBorneo underscored improved domestic and intra-Borneo access. At the same time, Sarawak’s UNESCO-recognised sites and leadership in sustainability, including the adoption of hydrogen and electric public transport systems, reinforced its appeal to travellers seeking meaningful and responsible travel experiences.

To support conversion from engagement to activation, the Strategic Partnership Collaboration Fund (SPCF) was also highlighted, offering marketing support and collaborative opportunities for joint promotions and campaigns with travel trade partners.

The multi-location B2B sessions were designed to strengthen trade connections between East.

Malaysia and the Peninsula, positioning Sarawak as a ready, accessible, and compelling destination for domestic travellers. Through structured one-to-one meetings, destination updates, and product showcases, Sarawak suppliers connected directly with West Malaysian agents to drive package development and sales ahead of VM2026.

With this successful engagement across key Peninsular markets, Sarawak has not only strengthened its trade partnerships but also set a solid foundation for domestic travel growth in 2026. The B2B sessions demonstrate the state’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and experience-driven tourism, ensuring that West Malaysian agents are fully equipped to showcase Sarawak as the Gateway to Borneo.

For more information on Sarawak tourism, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)