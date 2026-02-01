Sabah hits 3.79 million tourist arrivals

KOTA KINABALU, 2 February 2026: Sabah welcomed 3,793,709 visitor arrivals in 2025, generating MYR8.74 billion in tourism receipts, the Malaysian state reported this week.

State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin emphasised that while celebrating this achievement, Sabah remains committed to prioritising quality tourism alongside growth in visitor numbers.

Recipients of Sabah Tourism Awards 2026 posing for a group photo.

“Surpassing the 3.5 million visitor target last year is a substantial achievement, and we are now aiming for 4 million arrivals in 2026.

“While numbers are significant, our primary focus remains on delivering excellent hospitality and authentic experiences that showcase Sabah’s unique qualities.

“By focusing on quality tourism, we hope to welcome even more visitors this year and in the coming years, supporting Visit Malaysia 2026 and getting Sabah ready for Visit Sabah 2027,” he said at the Sabah Tourism Awards 2026 held on Friday, 30 January.

Organised by the Sabah Tourism Board, the Sabah Tourism Awards honour individuals and organisations whose resilience, innovation and collaboration continue to drive Sabah’s tourism industry forward.

Last year, domestic visitors accounted for 2,295,000 arrivals, driven by increased travel during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the state election, and school holidays. This represents 84% of pre-pandemic levels.

International arrivals totalled 1,498,709, a 2% increase above pre-pandemic levels, despite international flight capacity not yet being fully restored. Key global markets showing growth included China (657,528 arrivals), Japan (16,980), Taiwan (34,342), the UK and Ireland (34,704), Singapore (38,638), and Australia (22,571).

Air connectivity

As of January 2026, Sabah is connected to 15 international destinations, with 157 weekly flights and 28,966 seats available from Singapore, Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan), Taiwan (Taipei), China (Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Fuzhou), South Korea (Seoul, Busan), the Philippines (Manila), Indonesia (Jakarta), and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh).

Domestically, Sabah is connected to 13 destinations, namely Kuala Lumpur, Subang, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kota Bharu, Labuan, Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Mulu, Limbang, and Lawas.

Cruise tourism also recorded growth, with 23 cruise ships bringing 24,634 passengers, of which 19 ships docked at Kota Kinabalu Port and four at Sandakan Port.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)