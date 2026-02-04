Sabre bolsters China hotel content

SHANGHAI, 5 February 2026: Sabre Corporation has concluded a new agreement with Shanghai Fuxun Information Technology. Under the deal, Sabre will add more than 100,000 domestic hotels across China to its content already available through the SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace.

The new content includes over 70 leading domestic Chinese hotel chains – some of the largest hotel groups globally by room count – as well as the domestic operations of international hotel brands, along with numerous independent hotels.

Through the new Fuxun content, Sabre-connected travel sellers will benefit from 100,000 additional property options across China, including independent hotels and local chains.

The expanded lodging content will flow directly to SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, which unifies content from 2 million lodging options, a leading number of NDC airlines, 150 low-cost carriers, 420 EDIFACT carriers, and 70 car and rail providers in one platform. Within lodging, SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace also connects agencies to both Sabre content and options from leading aggregators, including Booking.com, Bedsonline, Nuitee, and TOTV.

(Source: Sabre)