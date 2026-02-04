Air Cambodia orders B737 MAX

SINGAPORE, 5 February 2026: Boeing and Air Cambodia announced this week the airline’s largest single-aisle order for up to 20 737 MAX aircraft in an agreement unveiled at the Singapore Airshow.

This marks the Southeast Asian carrier’s first purchase of Boeing aircraft, with Air Cambodia ordering up to 20 737 MAX jets that will fly in the airline’s new livery.

The airline finalised its firm order for 10 737-8 jets, with the option for 10 more in December 2025. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website.

With the 737 MAX, Air Cambodia will expand and renew its fleet as air travel plays an increasingly important role in connecting people and places throughout the region. The airline will leverage the 737-8’s capabilities, efficiency and passenger comfort features for its expanding network of high-demand routes across Asia.

“The 737-8 gives Air Cambodia a combination of range, capacity and fuel efficiency to support our next phase of growth,” said Air Cambodia CEO David Zhan. “This investment — Air Cambodia’s largest narrowbody purchase — will let us launch direct services to important markets across North and Southeast Asia, and offer competitively priced travel for passengers, while creating local jobs and training opportunities that strengthen our communities.”

The 737-8, which seats up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration and has a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km), will support the airline’s growing regional network.

“We are proud to welcome Air Cambodia as our newest 737 MAX customer and look forward to partnering with them to introduce the versatile and reliable 737-8 to the Kingdom of Cambodia,” said Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen. “We are committed to supporting the growth of aviation in Cambodia and throughout the region as Air Cambodia strengthens ties across Asia with these fuel-efficient aircraft.”

Air Cambodia currently operates a fleet of six single-aisle and regional jets on domestic and international routes to Vietnam, India, Thailand, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that Southeast Asian carriers will need nearly 5,000 new aircraft over the next 20 years, with single-aisle jets accounting for more than 80% of deliveries.

(Source: Boeing)