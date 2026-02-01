Air Astana starts Shanghai flights

SINGAPORE, 2 February 2026: Air Astana will launch services between Almaty and Shanghai at the end of March 2026, which marks a further expansion of the airline’s China network that currently includes flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Sanya and Ürümqi.

Air Astana first launched service from Kazakhstan to China more than 20 years ago.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Departures from Almaty are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with departures at 1910 and arrivals in Shanghai at 0425 the next day.

The return flight will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing from Shanghai at 0540 and arriving in Almaty at 1015. All times local.

Flights will be operated by the latest generation 175-seat Airbus A321LR aircraft, with a flight time from Almaty to Shanghai of six hours and 15 minutes.

The cost of a round-trip ticket from Almaty to Shanghai, including fees/taxes, starts from USD560 in economy class and USD1,835 in business class.

(Source: Air Astana)