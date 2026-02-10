ATIA refreshes Accreditation Advisory Committee

SYDNEY, 11 February 2026: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) has announced this week the appointment of new members to its Accreditation Advisory Committee (AAC), reinforcing the Association’s commitment to a member-led, robust accreditation framework.

As the initial two-year terms for several founding members conclude, this scheduled refresh brings new voices to the table to ensure the “ATIA Accredited” mark remains the definitive gold standard for professionalism and consumer trust.

From left to right: Rebecca Day; Stephen Brady; Kylee Ellerton; Judy Tanner.

ATIA welcomes four new industry leaders to the committee for a two-year term:

Rebecca Day, Regional Head of Sales, Stuba

Stephen Brady, Group General Manager Cruise, Helloworld Travel Ltd

Kylee Ellerton, Owner/Director, Frank Ford Travel

Judy Tanner, Managing Director, Aurora Travel Services Pty Ltd

Scott Darlow, Chad Carey, and Gina Norman have been reappointed for a second term. They continue their service alongside Chair David Walker, and members Ken Morgan, Brett Dann, Lauren Gray, and Karen Deveson.

ATIA thanked departing members Debra Fox and Steve Hui for “their significant contributions that have been vital to building the robust foundation upon which the AAC continues to grow.”

With three meetings scheduled for 2026, the committee will be instrumental in progressing the A30 Industry Led Protection Scheme and ensuring accreditation remains fit-for-purpose in a rapidly evolving market.

Commenting on the latest appointments, AAC Chair David Walker said: “The AAC is the primary vehicle for ensuring ATIA accreditation remains the most representative and robust scheme in Australia. I want to thank our outgoing members for their incredible service and welcome our new appointees. Their willingness to step forward and volunteer their expertise ensures our accreditation remains fit for purpose for businesses of all sizes, from independent agencies to major corporate players.

“From advising on solvency standards to endorsing landmark changes to the complaints resolution process, this committee ensures ATAS remains an independent, sector-informed forum for resolving claims. I am honoured to work with such a capable group as we continue to strengthen consumer trust in the ‘ATIA accredited’ brand.”

About ATAS

ATAS, the travel sector’s accreditation programme, is pivotal in distinguishing exemplary travel businesses that meet and exceed the highest industry benchmarks. Accreditation under ATAS is contingent on stringent criteria, including an in-depth analysis of business models and compliance with Australian Consumer Law.

About ATIA (www.atia.travel)

The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) is the peak body representing Australia’s AUD69 billion travel industry. ATIA represents the majority of Australian travel agents, corporate agents, tour operators, wholesalers and ITOs.

