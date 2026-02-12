Meliá debuts in the Maldives

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2026: Meliá Hotels & Resorts expands its global footprint with the opening of Meliá Whale Lagoon Maldives, a five-star, all-inclusive resort.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, the resort features 100 private oceanfront villas. Highlights include the Water Villas, suspended above the Indian Ocean and offering uninterrupted horizon views; and the Sunset Suite Villas, with private pools and spaces, offering breathtaking sunset views.

Photo credit: Fox Communications. Meliá Whale Lagoon Maldives.

For those who prefer to stay closer to the shore, the Beach Villas allow guests to step out of their villa and feel the white sand beneath their feet from the very first moment.

Following arrival at Malé International Airport, guests join a scenic 30-minute seaplane transfer to reach the resort, located at the gateway to one of the world’s most fascinating marine sanctuaries: the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), renowned for year-round sightings of whale sharks and manta rays.

Back on land, the resort features four restaurants and bars combining Mediterranean and international cuisine, two infinity pools, and a spa. An extensive entertainment programme caters to all ages, featuring live music, open-air cinema under the stars, cooking classes, and activities for younger guests.

(Source: Meliá Hotels & Resorts)