EGYPTAIR flies its first A350-900

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2026: EGYPTAIR has taken delivery of its first of 16 Airbus A350‑900 on order, becoming the launch operator for the aircraft type in North Africa.

The A350 will support the airline’s long‑haul fleet modernisation and network expansion, introducing new direct routes from its Cairo hub to key destinations on the US West Coast and in North Asia.

Photo credit: Airbus. EGYPTAIR welcomes A350-900.

The airline currently operates an Airbus fleet of eight A320neos, seven A321neos and 11 A330 Family aircraft, including five A330-200P2F.

The A350-900 aircraft features a two-class configuration, comprising 30 business-class suites with direct aisle access and 310 economy-class seats. The latest-generation Airspace cabin is designed to improve the long-haul experience for both passengers and crew through enhanced ergonomics and greater comfort.

​The A350 can fly up to 9,700 nautical miles / 18,000 km non-stop, setting new standards for intercontinental travel. Its latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials deliver a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft.

It is already able to operate on up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), while Airbus is targeting all of its aircraft to be 100% SAF-capable by 2030.

By the end of January 2026, the A350 family of aircraft had secured more than 1,500 orders from 67 customers worldwide.

(Source: Airbus)