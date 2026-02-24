Fusion’s flag to fly in Phu Quoc

SINGAPORE, 25 February 2026: Fusion Hotel Group has announced the signing of a long-term hotel management agreement with Tropical Corporation last week to develop a new full-service wellness‑focused resort on Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam.

Under this partnership, Tropical Corporation will develop its beachfront site under the Fusion Resort brand, featuring 51 villas and 158 rooms, along with a wide range of facilities which include an all‑day dining venue, speciality restaurants and bars, meeting and event facilities, a kids’ club, Maia spa, an infinity swimming pool and a dedicated beach club.

Photo credit: Fusion. Christopher Hur (left), Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Hotel Group, shakes hands with Tran Van Son, Chairman of Tropical Corporation.

Fusion Resort Phu Quoc is situated on Bai Truong beach, one of the island’s premier beachfront locations and close to Phu Quoc International Airport.

Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2027, Fusion Resort Phu Quoc is poised to become a key destination for events, international gatherings, and wellness‑oriented travel, offering guests a balanced, rejuvenating experience by the sea.

At the signing ceremony, Tropical Corporation Chairman Tran Van Son said: “Both parties are united by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and the creation of lasting added value for the project.” He also noted the strong growth of the wellness resort segment in Phu Quoc, widely recognised as one of Southeast Asia’s leading resort destinations.

Fusion Hotel Group Chief Executive Officer Christopher Hur added: “We are delighted to partner with Tropical Corporation and to return to Phu Quoc with this landmark project. It represents an important milestone in Fusion’s expansion strategy and reaffirms our commitment to establishing a strong presence in wellness-oriented hospitality across Vietnam and other strategic tourism destinations.”

About Fusion

Fusion is a leader of wellness-inspired hospitality brands in Vietnam, managing 23 properties in Vietnam and Thailand and expanding to open new hotels and resorts in the region.