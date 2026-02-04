SYDNEY, Australia, 5 February 2026: Emirates and Marriott International, Inc have signed an agreement to open Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge – a 40-key all-inclusive luxury lodge set to be situated on a 7,000-acre conservancy in Australia’s Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area.

Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, is expected to mark the first Ritz-Carlton Lodge in the world and a major milestone for New South Wales’ (NSW) regional tourism.

An expression of the renowned luxury brand, Ritz-Carlton Lodges are purpose-built sanctuaries in nature, thoughtfully designed to reflect their surroundings while prioritising minimal environmental impact and delivering a heightened sense of luxury, comfort, and craftsmanship synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton. Anticipated to open mid-2026, the project offers a new benchmark for luxury travel and the potential to reinvigorate the region’s tourism offering.

Since 2006, Emirates has invested AUD150 million in the Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort, developing the property with deep respect for its environmental and cultural heritage. This has included the careful restoration of historically significant landmarks — such as the original homestead dating back to 1832 — alongside extensive conservation programmes to restore indigenous flora and fauna, including the planting of more than one million native trees across the site. Emirates is now investing an additional AUD50 million in renovations, working in consultation with Marriott to transform the property into a world-class expression of The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service and refined design, with a deep connection to place.

As a reflection of Emirates’ commitment to the location, following the closure of Wolgan Valley Road in 2023, Emirates has maintained the site with a small number of locally employed staff while the property was unavoidably non-operational.

Since the resort’s founding, Emirates has worked closely with the local Wolgan Valley community and remains committed to continued engagement. The opening of Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, has the potential to re-create nearly 150 jobs in the community, including increased opportunities for local suppliers ranging from fresh Australian produce to sundry items, thereby contributing to the local economy.

Guests will access the resort by four-wheel-drive service via the Donkey Steps, which will become part of the resort’s rural off-road experience, or by helicopter.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark said: “In our 30 years of operations in Australia, Emirates has consistently sought to deliver value to our customers, and to Australia. Our commitment extends well beyond the provision of air transport services. It is reflected in the strong, enduring relationships we have built with our industry partners, and in our active engagement with the broader Australian community through Emirates Wolgan Valley, and our extensive sponsorships in sports and the arts.

“We are proud of our long-term investment in the Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort, which launched one of Australia’s first conservation-based luxury resorts. Our unwavering commitment to the resort leads us to today’s announcement of an exciting agreement with Marriott International to open the world’s first Ritz-Carlton Lodge.

“For us, Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, will not only be an extraordinary resort appealing to discerning travellers seeking to be close to nature, but also a powerful engine for local economic growth, helping to rejuvenate the Wolgan Valley locality.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the Federal government, and for our partnerships with the State government, Lithgow City Council, and the Wolgan Valley community, who have helped Emirates make this project possible.”

An immersive sanctuary that harmonises wilderness with comfort, Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, is designed to deliver the legendary service and refined luxury for which The Ritz-Carlton and Emirates are known, while creating a profound connection to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Greater Blue Mountains region. Inspired by the warmth and character of the traditional Australian homestead, the lodge is expected to offer unique, region-specific signature experiences led by expert guides.

Nestled within an expansive 7,000-acre conservation reserve, the lodge occupies less than 2% of this protected wilderness, ensuring an unparalleled sense of space and seclusion. Guests enjoy exclusive access to pristine landscapes beneath some of the world’s clearest night skies, rare native flora such as the ancient Wollemi Pine, and an extraordinary array of wildlife, including kangaroos, bare-nosed wombats, and brush-tailed rock wallabies. Together, these elements create a remarkable setting that invites travellers to slow down, explore, and connect deeply with the destination.

With demand for premium, nature-based experiences at an all-time high, the lodge makes for a perfect addition to this thriving destination. Tourism Research Australia reports regional NSW welcomed 15.5 million domestic visitors in the quarter to September 2025, generating AUD5.9 billion in visitor spend and 18.5 million overnight stays. International arrivals contributed an additional 727,300 visitors and AUS1.2 billion in spend, underscoring the region’s growing appeal.

Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, is expected to feature 40 elegantly appointed lodges, each including private pools and bespoke amenities. Plans also include for the lodge to offer a signature sleep-out experience – a guided journey into remote wilderness where the absence of light unveils a breathtaking night sky, setting the stage for an evening meal outdoors and relaxation by a campfire. This unique overnight adventure marries the comfort The Ritz-Carlton is known for with the unspoiled beauty of Australia.

Design plans for the property’s main homestead envision a sanctuary of sophistication, featuring a welcoming arrival lounge and sitting room, a signature restaurant, a lounge bar, and a wine room, offering guests a curated selection of local and international wines alongside the exceptional produce Australia is known for worldwide.

Fully renovated recreational spaces will be thoughtfully reimagined to honour wellbeing and the natural environment, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, equestrian stables, a modern fitness centre, and the world-renowned The Ritz-Carlton Spa. As part of the lodge’s commitment to the destination, it is also slated to feature a dedicated naturalist hub led by a resident expert to curate immersive, conservation-led experiences, inviting guests to connect deeply with the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Greater Blue Mountains.

The lodge will complement The Ritz-Carlton brand’s existing presence in the country, including The Ritz-Carlton, Perth (opened 2019) and The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne (opened 2023).

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)