Bringing the best to MATTA Fair 3 to 5 April

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 February 2026: With 57 editions under its belt and still going strong, the MATTA Fair will be back making headlines from 3 to 5 April for its 58th presentation at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

MATTA is bringing back the best of the fair, from strong industry participation and trusted partners and exhibitors, to exciting contests and sustainability-focused initiatives. The 58th edition of the MATTA Fair spans across 40,820 square metres across 10 halls, bringing over 2,000 booths from 307 participating companies. The exhibitor participation rate is expected to grow further in the coming weeks.

Photo credit: MATTA.

“MATTA is here to instil trust amongst our visitors. Over the years, we have strengthened that trust between our members and the travelling public. Every exhibitor at MATTA Fair is a licensed, credible industry player, including tour and travel operators, hoteliers, and travel-related service providers. This is so visitors can plan their holidays with peace of mind,” said MATTA President and Organising Chairman of the MATTA Fair Nigel Wong.

Line-up of sponsors for this edition:

1. RHB Bank Berhad as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor

2. Malaysia Aviation Group as the Official Airline Partner & Premier Sponsor,

3. Visit Malaysia 2026 as the Strategic Partner.

MATTA will announce the International Favourite Destination as well as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination shortly.

In line with MATTA’s ongoing commitment towards responsible and sustainable travel, the MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI) makes its continuous mark during the MATTA Fair in April 2026. This time, the MESTI pavilion will feature more than 45 sustainable exhibitors showcasing eco-conscious products and offerings.

MATTA Fair April 2026 is also proud to bring its much-anticipated contests, and this April will be no different. Visitors can look forward to the popular Buyers’ Contest, where every MYR100 spent at the fair qualifies them for a chance to win exciting travel prizes. The fair will also feature the Ride & Reels Contest, encouraging visitors to capture and share their journey to MATTA Fair via the free shuttle service, with attractive tech prizes up for grabs.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 from Friday to Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to use the complimentary shuttle service from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the South Entrance basement in MITEC, MITI basement, MATRADE open parking and The MET basement.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my or follow MATTA on Facebook, X and TikTok, @mattafair.official and Telegram @MATTA_Fair.

(Source: MATTA)