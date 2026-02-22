PATTAYA, Thailand, 23 February 2026: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group reports that all four of its luxury hotels have been recognised in the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2026, reaffirming the Group’s strong reputation for excellence and guest satisfaction.

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, and Royal Wing Suites & Spa have each achieved higher review scores than the previous year, reflecting a significant rise in guest appreciation across the entire resort.

This year’s results mark an important milestone for Royal Cliff, demonstrating consistent quality, attentive service, and continuous facility enhancements. The improved scores across all properties underscore the trust and confidence travellers from around the world place in Royal Cliff, positioning the Group as one of Pattaya’s most reliable and distinguished hospitality destinations.

Once again, Royal Wing Suites & Spa stands out as the highest-rated property within the Group, achieving an impressive score of 9.3. Renowned for its privacy, personalised service and refined luxury, Royal Wing continues to set the benchmark for upscale accommodation in Thailand.

The Booking.com Traveller Review Awards recognise partners who consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences. Based on millions of verified guest reviews worldwide, the awards reflect genuine traveller feedback published on Booking.com’s website and app. Properties with outstanding review scores are recognised for going the extra mile to make every stay memorable.

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four luxury hotels, charming travellers from all corners of the world. Unlock a world of magical experiences with Royal Cliff’s curated promotions and packages at the ultimate luxury destination. Staying at Royal Cliff, guests will have access to a plethora of facilities, including its seven swimming pools (one of them the longest and most spectacular infinity-edge pool in Thailand), a luxury sports club with Tennis, Squash, and Pickleball Courts, an award-winning health spa, multi-cuisine restaurants, a kids’ club, and more.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, visit www.royalcliff.com, www.facebook.com/royalcliff and www.instagram.com/royalcliff.

(Source: Your Stories — Royal Cliff Hotels Group)