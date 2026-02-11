China-Sabah charters take off in February

TAWAU, Sabah, 12 February 2026: Tourism Malaysia welcomed the launch of Firefly Airlines’ inaugural charter flight from Nanjing, China, to Tawau, Sabah last week, marking a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between China and Malaysia.

The charter series operates twice weekly, with a seat capacity of 176 passengers per flight, and will run through to the end of February 2026. This initiative is expected to meet growing travel demand from the Chinese market and enhance direct access to Tawau, a key gateway to Sabah’s east coast.

Photo credit: Firefly.

The inaugural flight was received by representatives from Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Shanghai Eagle Aviation Service, the appointed charter operator for the route.

China remains one of Malaysia’s most important source markets. In 2025, Malaysia recorded 4.6 million visitor arrivals from China, reflecting strong outbound travel demand. During the same period, total international visitor arrivals reached 42.2 million, underscoring the sustained recovery and positive growth trajectory of the nation’s tourism sector.

Commenting on the launch, Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, said: “The introduction of the Nanjing–Tawau charter service highlights the strategic importance of expanding international air connectivity to key destinations across Malaysia. Improved direct access from major Chinese cities, such as Nanjing, enhances travel convenience while strengthening Malaysia’s positioning as a diverse and compelling destination in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026. Initiatives like this play a vital role in sustaining tourism growth, increasing visitor arrivals and contributing to local economic development.”

Tawau serves as an important gateway to Sabah’s east coast, offering access to world-renowned marine tourism destinations, eco-adventure experiences and a rich cultural heritage. Enhanced connectivity is expected to positively impact visitor arrivals, tourism receipts, and the achievement of Malaysia’s broader tourism objectives.

The launch reflects strong collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and airline industry partners, with the support of Firefly Airlines, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and Shanghai Eagle Aviation Service Co Ltd, further strengthening joint promotional efforts to showcase Malaysia’s diverse tourism offerings to travellers from Nanjing and the wider China market in support of VM2026.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)