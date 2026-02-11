Bid for an upgrade on Discover Airlines

FRANKFURT, 12 February 2026: Travellers flying Discover Airlines can bid for an upgrade to a higher travel class themselves before their flight.

The Lufthansa Group’s leisure airline has now adopted the upgrade model already familiar to many travellers flying with Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Edelweiss. It is expanding the service and booking experience with another flexible option.

Photo credit: Discover Airlines

Upgrades are available on all flights with seats remaining in the higher travel class: on short-haul flights from economy to business class; on long-haul flights from economy to premium economy or business class; and on long-haul flights from premium economy to business class.

Up to 60 hours before departure, travellers can check whether upgrades are available for their flight in the “Upgrades” section of the Discover Airlines website.

Passengers who have consented to email communication during the booking process will also receive a notification if upgrades are available.

If an upgrade is available, travellers can set their preferred price within the specified range. Discover Airlines will inform passengers whether their bid has been accepted at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure.

Discover Airlines is the Lufthansa Group’s leisure airline in Germany, flying travellers from Frankfurt and Munich to holiday destinations worldwide. Headquartered in Frankfurt, it currently operates a fleet of 30 aircraft and employs around 2,100 people. Flights can be booked on the airline’s website, through Lufthansa Group booking channels and websites, and through travel agencies.

(Source: Discover Airlines)