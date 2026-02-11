Booking.com: Traveller Review Awards

SINGAPORE, 12 February 2026: Booking.com, a global leader in connecting travellers with incredible places to stay and seamless transport options, announces the recipients of its 14th annual Traveller Review Awards.

Powered by more than 370 million verified reviews from travellers across the world, the annual awards celebrate the partners who consistently deliver standout hospitality across every corner of the globe.

Photo credit: Booking.com. Takayama, Japan, joins the World’s Most Welcoming Cities list.

In 2026, 1.81 million travel partners across 221 countries and territories will be recognised with a Traveller Review Award, reflecting the growing scale and diversity of global travel.

The honorees include 1,817,848 accommodation providers, 1,977 rental car companies, and 137 airport transfer suppliers.

Italy leads for the ninth consecutive year with 214,666 award-winning partners, followed by France (170,596) and Spain (152,292). Germany (111,685) and the UK (93,989) round out the top five.

In APAC, Australia, Japan, and India remain the region’s top three markets, while Thailand and South Korea each climb one spot in the overall rankings.

Award-winning hospitality in 2026

Apartments remain the most awarded property type for the ninth consecutive year with 901,481 awards, followed by holiday homes (287,464) and hotels (197,658). Meanwhile, camping and villas saw the largest year-over-year increases in award recipients, each up 15%, followed by ryokans at 13%. These patterns highlight travellers’ continued interest in character-rich stays that offer a sense of place.

Rental car companies receiving an award increased to 1,977, up 49% from 2025, reflecting high service levels across local and international fleets.

In APAC, Australia has the highest number of recognised rental car providers (136), followed by Japan (91).

New Zealand (30) and Thailand (17) also show higher year-on-year representation, highlighting the expanding role of transport services in supporting seamless in-trip journeys across the region.

Airport transfer providers also made impressive gains, with 137 awardees, a 11% year-over-year increase. These milestones underscore the expanding role of transport in ensuring seamless in-trip journeys and exceptional service at every stage of a traveller’s trip.

Countries experiencing the most growth

While established APAC markets continue to perform strongly, some of the region’s most notable momentum comes from markets seeing a sharp year-on-year growth. South Korea leads APAC with a 46% increase compared to 2025, followed by China (39%) and Japan (29%). New Zealand (16%) and Thailand (13%) also feature among the fastest-growing markets in the region, reflecting accommodation partners’ continued commitment across APAC to delivering consistently high-quality guest experiences.

2026: The most welcoming places

Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in 2026, this year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth highlights destinations where the guest experience feels personal, authentic, and genuinely cared for.

From historic hilltop towns in Italy to coastal cities in Taiwan, these destinations offer hospitality that leaves a lasting impression.

(Source: Booking.com)