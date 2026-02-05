Spring introduces Guangzhou-Penang air link

PENANG, 6 February 2026: Tourism Malaysia welcomed the inaugural Spring Airlines (9C) flight from Guangzhou to Penang, marking a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between China and destinations in Malaysia.

The latest Spring Airlines service commenced on 1 February 2026, operating three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, using an Airbus A320 (9C7097) with a seating capacity of 180 passengers.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Welcome Reception of the inaugural flight of Spring Airlines (9C), Guangzhou (CAN) to Penang (PEN).

A welcoming ceremony was held at Penang International Airport (PEN) to mark the flight’s arrival at approximately 1100. The event was officiated by YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Executive Councillor (EXCO) for Tourism and Creative Economy, together with Tourism Malaysia Northern Region Director Abdul Hadi Che Man. Also in attendance were Egaluk Ngiwprom, Marketing Manager for Southeast Asia, and Mohd Nadzim bin Hashim, Senior Airport Manager Penang International Airport.

“The service is designed to meet the growing demand for both leisure and business travel to George Town’s UNESCO World Heritage precinct, scenic beaches, and renowned street food, while further enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries,” Tourism Malaysia stated in its launch promotion supporting the airline.

In support of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), the launch of this route forms part of a strategic effort to boost inbound visitor arrivals from China. It reinforces Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers while enhancing regional aviation connectivity. With continued cooperation and support from amiable nations such as China and key industry partners like Spring Airlines, Malaysia aims to increase international visitor arrivals in line with the VM2026 campaign.

“This new direct route by Spring Airlines is perfectly timed and aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives for VM2026. It is a direct response to the growing demand for immersive cultural and gastronomic experiences,” said Tourism Malaysia Director General

Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim. “China remains one of our most important source markets, and enhancing direct air access, particularly to key destinations like Penang, is fundamental to increasing visitor arrivals and extending their length of stay”.

Flight schedule

9C7097 departs Guangzhou (CAN) at 0700 and arrives in Penang (PEN) at 1100 (flights on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday).

9C7098 departs Penang (PEN) at 1200 and arrives in Guangzhou (CAN) at 1550.

Competition is tough on the Guangzhou-Penang route. China Southern Airlines operates three daily flights between the two cities (21 flights per week). Flights depart Guangzhou at 1355, 1705 and 1845. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD490.

Shanghai-Penang service

Spring Airlines also introduced a daily service from Shanghai (PVG) to Penang (PEN) on 30 January, departing at 0850 and arriving at 1430. It competes head-on with Juneyao and Shanghai Airlines, which also operate daily flights on the route. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD430.

Flight schedule

9C7259 departs Shanghai (PVG) at 0850 and arrives in Penang (PEN) at 1430. (Daily using an A320 with180 seats).

9C7260 departs Penang (PEN) at 1530 and arrives in Shanghai (PVG) at 2040.

China remains a key source market for Malaysia, as evidenced by sustained growth in arrivals, which reached 4.7 million in 2025, a 25.1% year-on-year increase. Tourism Malaysia will continue to work closely with Spring Airlines and local industry partners in Penang to develop attractive travel packages and promotional campaigns.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia Schedule: KAYAK)