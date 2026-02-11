Indonesia AirAsia opens Kendari air links

JAKARTA, 12 February 2026: Indonesia AirAsia will strengthen air connectivity from Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, by operating a new route connecting Kendari with Surabaya, Palu and Luwuk via Makassar starting 7 March, 2026.

The new service provides more flexible travel options for Kendari residents and opens onward access (Fly-Thru) to various domestic and international destinations within the AirAsia network.

Photo credit AirAsia.

Indonesia AirAsia Acting President, Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman, stated that strengthening routes from Kendari is part of the airline’s efforts to expand interregional connectivity, particularly in Eastern Indonesia.

“The operation of this route makes it easier for Kendari residents to access more destinations, both domestic and international, through the Fly-Thru service. This connectivity is expected to support public mobility, tourism, and economic activity in Southeast Sulawesi,” he explained.

Through the Fly-Thru scheme via Makassar, passengers from Kendari will be able to continue their journey more conveniently to several cities in Indonesia, such as Surabaya, Palu, and Luwuk, as well as international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur and other AirAsia regional networks, with a single booking process and more efficient connections.

According to data from Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS), domestic air passenger traffic in Southeast Sulawesi is on the rise. In November 2025, the number of departing passengers was 58,030, up from 50,820 in November 2024. Meanwhile, the number of arriving passengers reached 106,791, a significant increase from 51,837 in the same period the previous year. This trend reflects the increasing demand for air travel, which is expected to be further strengthened by Indonesia AirAsia’s new connectivity via Makassar.

Kendari is a gateway to prime destinations in Southeast Sulawesi, including Wakatobi’s marine tourism and the region’s rich nature and culture. Palu offers the charm of Palu Bay and the natural attractions of Central Sulawesi, which are steadily developing as domestic tourist destinations. Meanwhile, Makassar serves as a centre of trade and services in Eastern Indonesia and a strategic transit point, with a variety of tourist, culinary, and cultural attractions.

Meanwhile, Surabaya serves as a hub for economic and trade activity on Java Island, boasting a diverse range of urban and historical tourist destinations and a rich culinary heritage from East Java. Palu also offers the charm of Palu Bay and the natural attractions of Central Sulawesi, which are steadily developing as domestic tourist destinations.

(Source: AirAsia Indonesia)